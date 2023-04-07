Political patronage at its worst at the commission for the blind

When my mother-in-law’s retinopathy got to the point that new glasses were no longer the solution to her declining vision, her ophthalmologist referred us to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind around 2015. Staff responded immediately; did an evaluation; informed us of ways to support her, including technology options; and sent audiobooks every month until she passed away in 2019. So when I saw the headline “Turmoil rocks vital agency for the blind” (Page A1, April 2), I was horrified.

As I read about the destructive leadership of Commissioner David D’Arcangelo (who subsequently stepped down, within days of the Globe report), I wondered how we have screwed up so many basic things in Massachusetts. How can it be this difficult to help the visually impaired?