Political patronage at its worst at the commission for the blind

When my mother-in-law’s retinopathy got to the point that new glasses were no longer the solution to her declining vision, her ophthalmologist referred us to the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind around 2015. Staff responded immediately; did an evaluation; informed us of ways to support her, including technology options; and sent audiobooks every month until she passed away in 2019. So when I saw the headline “Turmoil rocks vital agency for the blind” (Page A1, April 2), I was horrified.
As I read about the destructive leadership of Commissioner David D’Arcangelo (who subsequently stepped down, within days of the Globe report), I wondered how we have screwed up so many basic things in Massachusetts. How can it be this difficult to help the visually impaired?
Advertisement
Then I got to the description of D’Arcangelo: “a former Malden city councilor and onetime Republican candidate for secretary of state who was appointed as commissioner in 2018 under Governor Charlie Baker,” presumably because D’Arcangelo is legally blind. Political patronage, especially administrative appointments for losing candidates, has a storied bipartisan history across the Commonwealth. And it is a disgrace. Experience and competence must be the primary qualifications we seek in our leaders, elected or not.
Surely our visually impaired residents, like all Massachusetts residents, deserve nothing less.
Rebecca Steinitz
Arlington