Brian Donnelly was a steadfast public servant

In the House, he possessed a ferocious streak of independence but still maintained the respect and admiration of his colleagues and leadership, including a succession of speakers, from Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill to James Wright to Thomas Foley. Brian was a union household Democrat through and through, reflecting the values of his working-class constituency. Although many of his former constituents now live on the South Shore, he always contended that their hearts still resided in Dorchester.

Congressman Brian Donnelly’s recent passing evoked many memories of an effective member of the Massachusetts delegation. He had the sharp political elbows needed in the precincts of Dorchester, a neighborhood of which he was immensely proud.

Brian Donnelly (right) greeted voters at the Marshfield Fair on Aug. 22, 1998, during his campaign for governor. The longtime member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation and former ambassador died Feb. 28 at his home in East Dennis after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.

When he asked me to nominate him for governor at the Democratic Convention during his 1998 run, I quickly agreed. Joe Moakley, then a US representative from South Boston, seconded the nomination. We both knew Brian’s instincts and beliefs were not any different than that of Worcester, Springfield, or Pittsfield.

Peer review in politics is not unlike other professions, such as doctors, lawyers, or teachers. In these respective disciplines, we all know which ones are the most effective. When it came to governance, Brian Donnelly earned a reputation as being an effective, steadfast public servant, both as a legislator and an ambassador.

Richard E. Neal

Washington

The writer, a Springfield Democrat, represents the First Congressional District in the House and chairs the Ways and Means Committee.