Ending ACA’s free preventive services will make America sicker

The old adage that prevention is better than cure is a widely held view: 62 percent of Americans consider the ACA’s provision on preventive services “very important,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ruling by Judge Reed O’Connor eliminates no-copay screenings for cancer, prescriptions to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and other preventive care. It puts in jeopardy the advances in preventive care since the ACA was enacted in 2010.

The decision by a federal judge in Texas to strike down a provision in the Affordable Care Act requiring free access to preventive health care for millions of Americans is a shocking act of health vandalism. It takes the nation in the wrong direction at the wrong time.

Advertisement

The ruling is all the more shocking because the United States is facing a crisis of healthy life expectancy. Between 2019 and 2021, life expectancy dropped, in large part due to COVID-19, erasing a quarter of a century’s worth of progress.

Meanwhile, the nation is living through what can be termed “slow pandemics.” Obesity, diabetes, asthma, and mental health problems are widespread and account for both lower life expectancy and poorer quality of life.

But this speaks to a bigger problem: American society is focused on what might be termed “sick care” rather than “health care.” Society devotes most health care system resources — some 97 percent — to treating those who are already sick.

The nation’s ambition shouldn’t be limited to defending the narrow but important set of preventive health care services in the ACA. The scientific community is on the precipice of discovering new ways to detect the earliest beginnings of disease and new interventions to stop, slow, or reverse it — something we’re terming “preemptive medicine.” But public policy is way behind. Spending on health care should be increased exponentially on measures to maintain people’s health rather than waiting for them to become sick.

Advertisement

Given the health crises we face, the conversation America should be having is how to unleash science’s extraordinary capacity for innovation to solve health problems.

With the right policies in place and the ingenuity and imagination of the country’s greatest scientists and entrepreneurs, a different future is possible, one in which many diseases that afflict us today are consigned to history tomorrow.

That every crisis is also an opportunity is commonly misunderstood as an observation. If insurers are allowed to move away from the free preventive services and health screens they now are legally obligated to offer, don’t expect they’ll cover the explosion of new lifesaving tests and screens that will become available in the years ahead.

The ruling on free preventive services means more people will have their lives limited by sickness. The nation needs to be bigger and bolder in its aspirations for the health of its citizens.

Dr. Noubar Afeyan is founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering and cofounder and chairman of Moderna.