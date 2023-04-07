Securing extra bases for the Red Sox’ Latin American players off the field

Her role is yet another recognition of the robust pipeline of Latin American players to the leagues. For instance, Minor League Baseball will have about 100 on-field Hispanic identities that teams will take on during a few games this year to expand its Latino fan base, according to an Axios report . (My favorite ones? Los Xolos de Gwinnett , or the Gwinnett Stripers, and San Antonio’s Flying Chanclas .)

But she didn’t hesitate to apply for a new position last year with the Red Sox: player development education coordinator . As such, the Dominican Republic native is in charge of coordinating and supervising English classes and other education sessions for the dozens of minor league players signed with the Red Sox, the vast majority of whom are from Latin America.

Ramírez works in Fort Myers, Fla., and the Dominican Republic — where, she said, virtually all 30 Major League Baseball teams have an academy — as well as Salem, Va., and Greenville, S.C., where two Red Sox minor league affiliates are located. In a way, she was perfect for the role: As a longtime educator (she is a former member of the Worcester School Committee) and mentor, Ramírez used to work with young males of color, which is similar to what she does with the Red Sox. “These young people have gaps in education,” she said. Ramírez oversees three English as a second language teachers and she is also launching a high school program with three additional teachers. Across the organization, she works with about 150 players, including those in the Dominican Republic.

Mostly, she does a lot of life skills tasks with the players like “taking them to the registry, to the bank, to get a Social Security number.”

Hilda Ramírez (center) posed with some of the Red Sox minor league players she helps in Florida. Courtesy of the Red Sox

But Ramírez’s new role isn’t a Red Sox innovation. In fact, the team might have been a little late to the game. (John Henry, who owns the Globe, is principal owner of the Sox.)

“Over the last couple of decades, Major League Baseball teams have begun to create ... not ad hoc but actually permanent roles in their organizations toward the education of their players in what we might call cultural literacy in the United States,” said Adrian Burgos Jr., a history professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Latino baseball historian. That’s “in addition to acquiring language skills, becoming off-the-field bilingual.”

The benefits of such investment are unquestionable. At pre-pandemic levels, approximately half of minor league players were Latino, Burgos told me. In the MLB, nearly 30 percent of all players are Hispanic, according to a recent report. If a player feels confident in being able to handle himself off the field, “they’re going to come to the ballpark with a clearer head, they’re going to be able to pick up their coaching better,” Burgos said. It’s also a way to get a better economic return on the teams’ investment in signing those players out of the Dominican Republic or Venezuela.

Burgos said one of the first teams to figure that out was the Tampa Bay Rays. More than 15 years ago, the Rays hired a baseball scholar and enthusiast as a consultant to “develop cultural literacy and education programs, which included sending some of the team’s white and Black players to its baseball academy in the Dominican Republic,” Burgos said, so that American players could understand what it means to be a foreign player and how to relate to the Latino player who’s going to come to the United States.

For José de Jesus Ortiz, founder and editor of Our Esquina, a digital sports site that amplifies Latino voices to English-speaking audiences, the real trailblazer in educating Latino players was Sal Artiaga, who joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 1999 and gave lessons to young prospective players in how to communicate and function in America. Ortiz told me Artiaga wrote a (bilingual) book on how to prepare a Latin American player for the MLB and guide him through cultural differences.

Luis Ravelo, a 19-year-old Dominican shortstop who was signed by the Red Sox in early 2021, plays for the Salem Red Sox, a single-A team affiliate in Virginia. Ravelo told me in Spanish that Ramírez has helped him with basic tasks, such as getting his Florida ID. Ramírez is always instilling in them the importance of learning English, sure, but it goes beyond that. “She’s always telling us, ‘Look, you have to behave and be disciplined so you can achieve your dreams but also have a life beyond baseball,’ ” he said.

Ramírez is starting to appreciate baseball, attending games and cheering for the players she helps. Like Ortiz said, it’s irrelevant whether she is a baseball fan or not. “The important thing is that she understands the need for these young men to communicate” off the field, he said. These kids already have a lot of baseball experts in their lives, Ortiz said.

It might have been overdue for the Red Sox to catch on to the significance of having someone like Ramírez in its organization. But she’s making up for lost time coaching players on how to make the United States their home base.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.