SJC nod to Boston vaccine mandate is a win for the entire city

Re “Wu fully authorized in vaccine mandate” (Metro, March 31): The Supreme Judicial Court ruling that vaccination may be mandated for Boston employees was a win for the entire city — Boston residents first and foremost. Those of us with the privilege of serving the public in moments of need and crisis, such as firefighters, police, and medical, nursing, and other care professionals, must be aware of our special obligations. We are there for people who did not make a leisurely decision to interact with us. Unlike restaurant and gym patrons, hospital patients and people in fire emergencies cannot decide to forgo the interaction. We in those professions are morally obliged to do our utmost so that we don’t inflict additional harm on the person in front of us — be they a patient or a resident rescued from a burning building.

Members of the public have the right to be served by people who are fully vaccinated, wearing masks in closed spaces, and using all the known tools to avoid spreading infection. Hospital employees have been obliged to take an influenza vaccine every fall for decades, and rightfully so. While a respiratory virus is spreading, the professions facing and serving the public must also put others’ safety first.