A Great Awakening, but of spirituality, not religion with a capital R

As a Catholic-turned-Episcopalian-turned-unaffiliated-Christian, I share, but might recalibrate, Jeff Jacoby’s optimism as expressed in his column “Is this how a new Great Awakening begins?” (Ideas, April 2).

It’s notable that these spontaneous worship revivals are happening on college campuses after the end of formal services. No leadership hierarchy, no fixed readings calendar, no recycled sermon, neither pomp nor circumstance. Just young people, coming together to worship their way and on their terms.

In fact, this appears to buttress the survey results Jacoby cites, which indicate that the number of Americans who consider themselves “a religious person” is dropping while belief in a higher power remains high.