LETTERS

A Great Awakening, but of spirituality, not religion with a capital R

Updated April 7, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Attendees gathered around a screen broadcasting worship services inside Hughes Chapel on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky., on Feb. 18. Over two weeks, more than 50,000 people descended on a small campus chapel to experience the nation’s first major spiritual revival in decades — one driven by Gen Z.JESSE BARBER/NYT

As a Catholic-turned-Episcopalian-turned-unaffiliated-Christian, I share, but might recalibrate, Jeff Jacoby’s optimism as expressed in his column “Is this how a new Great Awakening begins?” (Ideas, April 2).

It’s notable that these spontaneous worship revivals are happening on college campuses after the end of formal services. No leadership hierarchy, no fixed readings calendar, no recycled sermon, neither pomp nor circumstance. Just young people, coming together to worship their way and on their terms.

In fact, this appears to buttress the survey results Jacoby cites, which indicate that the number of Americans who consider themselves “a religious person” is dropping while belief in a higher power remains high.

What we may be witnessing is a “Great Awakening” not of religion with a capital R but, rather, of spirituality, of community, and of faith, in ways that make more sense to America’s next generation.

Sean Stearley

Medway

