A double standard in Black and white at the NCAA women’s basketball championship

On Sunday, Louisiana State University defeated the University of Iowa in record fashion to win its first NCAA women’s basketball championship. The next day, first lady Jill Biden, who attended the game, mentioned the traditional White House invitation for the winning team. She should have stopped there. She didn’t.

“But, you know,” Biden said, “I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

It doesn’t matter how well Iowa played. The team lost. A trip to the White House is a perk of winning a championship, not a participation trophy for the runner-up.

Such foolishness evoked what happened in 2021 when two Black students were chosen as valedictorian and salutatorian at a Mississippi high school. After two white families complained, two white students were added as co-valedictorian and co-salutatorian.

But there was also this. Racists on social media excoriated Angel Reese, LSU’s breakout star, for taunting Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s best player. Reese used the same “You can’t see me gesture,” popularized by wrestler John Cena, toward Clark that Clark displayed when her team defeated the University of Louisville. When Clark, who is white, did it, she was cheered as “the queen of clapbacks.” But Reese, who is Black, was condemned as “classless” and “a thug.” In a tweet, Keith Olbermann called Reese “a f--- idiot.”

An instant classic of an NCAA championship final became an opportunity for some to participate in one of America’s favorite pastimes — demeaning Black women.

(Meanwhile, Clark made it clear that she was not offended by Reese’s gesture.)

So it wasn’t just that Biden’s suggestion bucked tradition. It landed like another attempt to undermine Reese and LSU’s predominantly Black women’s team — with a performative unity that skips over harms done to get to the group hug. After a fierce social media backlash, Vanessa Valdivia, Biden’s press secretary, said the first lady’s “comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

On the I Am Athlete’s Paper Route podcast, Reese said she and her teammates won’t be visiting the White House.

I don’t think it was Biden’s intention to undercut LSU or Reese. And it took her less than 24 hours to clean up a mess she made at the worst possible moment. But the stench of this nation’s racist double standards will continue to taint the air.

