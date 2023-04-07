Why Putin won’t quit Ukraine

One key to understanding Putin’s fixation on fighting is to be found in his childhood. As he himself admits, it was then, in neighborhood brawls, that he learned lessons that he has followed ever since — to take on any and all adversaries, never to retreat, and to fight to the finish.

As the bloody Russia-Ukraine war enters its second year with no end in sight, key questions remain about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s motivation. His main geopolitical aim is to rebuild a Russian empire on the ruins of the Soviet Union and he depicts the United States not only as the main obstacle in his path but even as threatening the continued existence of Russia itself. But what possessed him to launch an invasion that has backfired against Moscow in so many ways? And why does he seem so obsessed with the United States that he risks losing the war and perhaps even his own power?

As for the United States, it has indeed threatened Russian interests on multiple occasions since the USSR collapsed, especially by pushing NATO expansion all the way to Ukraine. But American presidents have also been weak and indecisive in resisting Putin’s aggressiveness in places like Georgia and Syria. The fact that the United States has both challenged Putin and tempted him to think he can defeat Washington sounds contradictory — but that very combination also helps to explain his behavior in Ukraine.

Putin grew up in a rundown Leningrad housing complex in whose bleak interior courtyard neighborhood toughs gathered to settle scores. Putin was smaller than the others, but he never shrank from a brawl. His best friend at school recalled: “He could get into a fight with anyone. … He had no fear. He didn’t seem to have an inner instinct for self-preservation. It never occurred to him that the other boy was stronger and might beat him up. … If some hulking guy offended him, he would jump straight at him — scratch him, bite him, pull out clumps of his hair. He wasn’t the strongest in our class, but in a fight he could beat anyone, because he would get into a frenzy and fight to the end.”

The KGB, which Putin joined after attending law school, was expert at brawling in the international arena. But its training reinforced what he had learned in the courtyard. “If something happens,” he insisted, “you should proceed from the fact that there is no retreat. It is necessary to carry it through to the end. That’s a well-known rule taught by the KGB, but I learned it much earlier, scrapping with other kids. There was another rule the KGB taught. Don’t reach for a weapon unless you’re prepared to use it. … It was the same on the street [where] relations were clarified with fists. You didn’t get involved unless you were prepared to see it through.”

As late as 2016, Putin was still drawing this same lesson, citing Israel as a state that had learned it well. “Look at Israel,” he said. “Israel never steps back but fights to the end and that is how it survives. There is no alternative. We need to fight. If we keep retreating, we will always lose.”

In Putin’s view, Washington has been forcing Moscow to retreat for years. The United States has engaged in “unilateral and frequently illegitimate actions,” he charged in 2007; “almost uncontained hyper use of force,” overstepping “its national borders in every way”; “military operations that are killing people — hundreds and thousands of civilians”; and substituting “NATO or the EU for the UN.” Washington’s ultimate aim, he added in 2014, was to “let Russia follow the Yugoslav scenario of disintegration and dismemberment.”

Putin’s bill of particulars against the United States includes the following: NATO’s bombardment of Belgrade in 1999, as part of an effort to extract Kosovo (with its mostly Albanian population) from longtime Russian ally Serbia, thus altering a postwar European border by force — just what the West has charged Putin with doing in Ukraine. The 2003 war in Iraq, launched by Washington without approval of the UN. The “Rose Revolution” in Georgia in 2003 and the “Orange Revolution” in Ukraine in 2004, both orchestrated, Putin assumed, by the CIA against pro-Russian leaders. The Western assault on and elimination of Colonel Muammar Khadafy in Libya, which Putin blamed his temporary successor, President Dmitry Medvedev, for not vetoing in the UN. The massive demonstrations in Moscow against rigged elections, which Putin accused then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of fomenting. The 2014 upheaval in Kyiv, in which the pro-Soviet Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was chased out of the country. And worst of all from Putin’s point of view, the expansion of NATO to include not only Eastern European states that had once constituted the outer rim of the Soviet empire, but former Soviet republics, not just the Baltic states admitted in 2004, but Ukraine and Georgia, which President George W. Bush promised in 2008 would eventually be invited to join.

On Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian troops moved into Ukraine, Putin compared the United States to Hitler. The Soviet Union had tried to appease Hitler, he said, and “we will not make this mistake the second time. For our country it is a matter of life and death, a matter of our historical future as a nation.”

And yet, if the United States has posed a mortal threat to Russia, it has also seemed weak and vulnerable to Putin at key moments. In its minimal reaction when Putin responded to Georgia’s “Rose Revolution” by seizing the Georgian provinces of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. When President Barack Obama drew a red line in Syria, pledging to punish President Bashar al-Assad if he used chemical weapons, but then failing to do so. When Washington’s response to Putin’s seizure of Crimea was surprisingly weak and unconvincing. When Washington’s answer to Russian cyber-meddling in the 2016 US presidential election also proved underwhelming. When President Biden’s sudden pullout from Afghanistan turned out to be both precipitous and chaotic. All these episodes led Putin to conclude that as hostile as the United States is, it could be thwarted in Ukraine.

Moreover, if American policy prior to the Ukrainian invasion was contradictory, the American response to that invasion has also been two-sided. On the one hand, President Biden has insisted on massive support for Kyiv — military, economic, and diplomatic — “for as long as it takes.” On the other, there are limits on military assistance designed to prevent escalation to a direct Russian-American clash. Those limits, along with Russia’s overwhelming advantage in population and resources, appear to preclude what the Ukrainians would consider a victory: namely, the expulsion of Russia from the lands it has so far occupied in Crimea and the Donbas. But a Russian victory, defined as retaining full control over those territories, not to mention achieving Putin’s original aim of changing the Ukrainian regime and incorporating the whole country into Russia, seems equally unlikely.

If so, the war could go on indefinitely. In which case, if Putin remains true to his own childhood creed and convinced that the United States is not only hostile but weak, he would be prepared to fight to the finish. Would he dare to use tactical nuclear weapons to bring that about? If Putin won’t quit, who is to say he wouldn’t?

William Taubman, professor of political science emeritus at Amherst College, is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “Khrushchev: The Man and His Era,” and “Gorbachev: His Life and Times.”