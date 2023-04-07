Celtics, and their fans, enjoy stress-free rout of the Raptors with end of regular season near

In likely their final regular-season game involving top rotation players, the Celtics stormed to a 36-point first-half lead and flicked away the Raptors, 121-102.

The Celtics entered Friday night’s game against the Raptors with nothing really to play for, but that was not apparent to a lively TD Garden crowd that enjoyed a stress-free night before more substantial tests arrive next weekend.

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (hand), Marcus Smart (neck) and Malcolm Brogdon (back).

The Celtics were already locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will await the winner of Tuesday night’s Nos. 7/8 play-in game for the first round of the playoffs.

But Friday night’s results provided more clarity. The Nets clinched the No. 6 seed with their win over the Magic, and Toronto’s loss dropped it out of contention for the No. 8 spot. So the Heat will play host to the Hawks, with the winner advancing to face Boston.

The Celtics close the regular season Sunday against the Hawks at TD Garden.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Raptors needed a win to stay alive for the No. 8 seed in the East, but in the first half there was no corresponding urgency and they ended up in a Nos. 9/10 pairing with the Bulls. Really, Toronto’s effort was pathetic. On defense, the Raptors did the bare minimum shadowing Celtics ballhandlers before a pass or two led them to essentially abandon their pursuit. Their offense had no flow. It was bad.

⋅ Even though these past two games were unlikely to mean anything for Boston’s seeding, the results were ideal. Losses while some top players are sitting still feel like losses, and they would have been lingering memories as the team sat around for a week to wait for its first-round opponent. Instead, the Celtics got the best of both worlds, as they sat some players, showcased their unusual depth, and grabbed a couple of wins in the process. No, dropping these games would not have been disastrous, but this course certainly created some good vibes.

⋅ The first half was bizarre. The Celtics had fewer than 13 turnovers in 39 full games this season, and they committed 13 prior to halftime Friday. But it didn’t matter, because Boston also made all 15 of its 2-point attempts, had a 34-16 rebounding edge, and held the Raptors to 30 percent shooting. It’s all but impossible to take a 28-point halftime lead after committing 13 turnovers, but the Celtics did it.

⋅ Tatum provided the most glaring example of the shooting discrepancy inside and outside the arc. He started the game by missing a pair of 3-pointers, including an airball, and was 0 for 5 from the 3-point line overall. But he quickly realized he could get whatever he wanted while attacking the rim, so that’s what he did, making all seven of his 2-pointers and taking nine free throws. Still, Tatum’s 3-point shooting is something to keep an eye on as the postseason unfolds. He’s had far too many droughts.

⋅ Payton Pritchard returned after missing 13 of 14 games due to a heel injury. He provided a first-half jolt, with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 12 minutes. Pritchard has mostly been on the outside of coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation in recent months, but it still feels like he’ll be needed in an important spot at some point during the playoffs.

⋅ The Raptors sliced a 36-point deficit to 17 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Celtics never really seemed in danger. A Hauser 3-pointer that was followed by the first dunk of his career made it 91-66 and essentially helped finish off Toronto. Hauser added the second dunk of his career, for good measure.

