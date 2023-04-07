Changes in pace give Pastrnak an edge as he nears 60-goal mark

“It means you’re an elite goal scorer,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of the 60-goal mark. “I mean elite, elite as there is. To think in the Bruins’ great history, Phil Esposito’s the only other player that has done it is pretty amazing, because of all the great players who have come through here.”

If past performance is any indication, Pastrnak (57-47—104 in 78 games) could blow past the 60-goal mark. He has torched the Bruins’ final four opponents — New Jersey (Saturday at home), Philadelphia (Sunday on the road), Washington (Tuesday at home) and Montreal (Thursday on the road) — to the tune of 8-11—19 in nine games.

David Pastrnak , who scored goal No. 57 in overtime to secure win No. 61, is three away from becoming the 23rd player to score 60 goals in the NHL.

Advertisement

He ticked off the stars who never got there: “Cam Neely. Nifty (Rick Middleton). Chief (Johnny Bucyk). Ken Hodge. Wayne Cashman, my head coach in Philadelphia for a little while.” Only Esposito, who had seasons of 76, 66, 55, 68, and 61 goals in a five-year stretch from 1970-75, has done it in a Spoked-B sweater.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Pastrnak is known for his stationary one-timer from the left circle, but his off-the-rush game is perhaps more deadly. Montgomery loves his agility and ability to “read opponents’ joints.” As soon as a defender turns his knee one way, Pastrnak cuts the other way. “He reads that so well,” an admiring Montgomery said. Pastrnak uses changes in pace as he notices defenders on their heels or toes, creating space and shooting through gaps.

Once in the zone, opponents mark him tightly, and yet entering the weekend he had put 40 more shots on goal (379) than the league’s No. 2 gunner, Nathan MacKinnon (339). For that prodigious volume, he ranked T-55th in the league in shooting percentage.

Advertisement

To get his shot on net, Pastrnak “moves subtly by half a foot, to [one foot],” Montgomery said. “He’s kind of like Pedro [Martinez] was on the mound. First time [you’re] up at bat, he’s going to set you up with a fastball, then here comes the curve, and all of a sudden he’s going inside and high. He sees how they’re trying to defend him, defensemen and goalies, then he adjusts.”

He is the straw that stirs the Spoked-B drink.

“I just love his air of confidence,” Montgomery said. “It’s a jovial confidence. He makes others want to be around him, and be at the rink, because of his attitude. He doesn’t have a lot of bad days, and that’s an infectious attitude over the course of a long season … That’s why he’s Pasta.”

Krejci doubtful for weekend

The final weekend back-to-back of the regular season gives the Bruins a chance to first tie, then break the NHL wins record.

It seems that if they do, David Krejci will be celebrating with them in the locker room, not on the ice.

According to Montgomery, the veteran center’s status is “very doubtful” for the weekend set with New Jersey (Saturday at home) and Philadelphia (Sunday on the road).

Speaking after an optional Friday practice in Brighton, Montgomery put both Krejci and defenseman Charlie McAvoy in the “day-to-day” category. McAvoy, however, could suit up against the Devils and/or Flyers. McAvoy’s status is “to be determined,” pending his response to treatment for an upper-body injury sustained Thursday against Toronto.

Advertisement

In the second period, McAvoy tumbled awkwardly into the end boards after accidentally colliding with Patrice Bergeron. He did not return, Montgomery terming the action precautionary.

Also, winger Taylor Hall is “getting closer,” Montgomery said. “He hasn’t checked all the boxes yet. He’s close.”

Arenas are quiet

There were no NHL games Friday. Aside from Thanksgiving Day, the three-day Christmas break and the four-day All-Star break in early February, the only other day without games this year was Sunday, Oct. 16 ... Saturday is the only time all 32 teams are in action … The Devils, who pounded the Blue Jackets, 8-1, on Thursday, became the third team to reach 50 wins (50-21-8) … A win and a Carolina loss would put New Jersey in first place in the Metropolitan Division … Devils star Jack Hughes, 21, is close to his first 100-point season (42-53—95) … Ex-Shark Timo Meier has 9-4—13 in 18 games as a Devil … The Bruins are second in goal-scoring (284), and have scored the second-most goals on the road (148), but are T-10th in scoring at home (136). Why? “Teams come in here wanting to shut us down, first,” Montgomery said. “I think more importantly, it’s us. I don’t think we’ve been playing fast at home.” Montgomery noted too much stickhandling among his charges. That, to him, is evidence they’re not “seeing it clean.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.