EMass boys’ volleyball: With 100 assists, Lowell junior Tyrell Lout headlines Players of the Week

Matt Deeley, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior averaged 14.3 kills in Pioneer wins against Wayland, St. John’s Prep, and Algonquin.
Nick Heitman, Acton-Boxborough — The senior launched 17 kills in a 3-0 win against Newton South on Monday, then logged 20 kills in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Wayland.
Victor Lam, Chelmsford — Lam racked up 68 assists and seven aces in two wins for the Lions, sending back the game-winning block in their 3-2 win Wednesday against Methuen.
Tyrell Lout, Lowell — The junior set exactly 100 assists, paving the way to a 3-0 week for the Raiders with victories against Westford, Lawrence, and Central Catholic.
Son Nguyen, O’Bryant — In a 2-1 week, the senior setter totaled 90 assists for the sixth-ranked Tigers.