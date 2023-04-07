EMass boys’ volleyball: With 100 assists, Lowell junior Tyrell Lout headlines Players of the Week

Matt Deeley, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior averaged 14.3 kills in Pioneer wins against Wayland, St. John’s Prep, and Algonquin.

Nick Heitman, Acton-Boxborough — The senior launched 17 kills in a 3-0 win against Newton South on Monday, then logged 20 kills in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory against Wayland.

Victor Lam, Chelmsford — Lam racked up 68 assists and seven aces in two wins for the Lions, sending back the game-winning block in their 3-2 win Wednesday against Methuen.