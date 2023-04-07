How much faster have Red Sox games been in 2023 compared with recent years?

Red Sox games haven’t averaged less than three hours since 2004 (2:59). The last time their average over a full season was as low as this season’s first seven games was in 1984 (2:40).

In 2022, the average Red Sox game took 3 hours, 11 minutes to complete. This year, their games have taken an average of 2 hours, 48 minutes to play — a striking difference of 23 minutes, and a 37-minute drop since they averaged a franchise-long 3:25 in 2019.

With a bit more than a week in the books, it’s clear that the introduction of a pitch clock and limits on the ability of pitchers and hitters to delay action have significantly changed the flow of Red Sox games.

Yet even that number may understate how different their games have been. After all, the Sox already have been engaged in a number of shootouts. The first week of the season featured games with scores of 10-9, 9-8, 9-5, and 7-6, most of which came with multiple mid-inning pitching changes.

So, what would an apples-to-apples comparison of this year’s Red Sox games to recent years look like?

As part of this year’s Baseball Hack Day competition at Northeastern University, Justin Nowell — a software developer who lives in Somerville — set out to answer that question. He designed the MLB Pace of Play Tracker, which identifies a number of key variables from games in 2023 — the score as well as the number of innings, pitches between the teams, and number of mid-inning pitching changes — to compare the game times this year with similar ones from 2014-22.

The results are striking. Take the Red Sox’ 10-9 loss to the Orioles on Opening Day, which featured 90 plate appearances, three mid-inning pitching changes, and 344 pitches. The game was played in 3:10.

From 2014-22, the average 10-9 game that lasted nine innings was played in 3:41. The closest comparable game — between the Giants and Rockies in 2015 that featured 91 plate appearances, three mid-inning pitching changes, and 342 pitches — lasted 3:55, 45 minutes longer than this year’s Red Sox-Orioles opener.

The Red Sox’ 7-6 loss to the Pirates last Monday offered an even more extreme contrast. The 13 runs, 83 plate appearances, two mid-inning bullpen moves, and 334 pitches over nine innings took place in a relatively tidy 2:57. In 2016, a comparable game between the Angels and Dodgers — a 7-6 Angels win with 82 plate appearances, two mid-inning pitcher swaps, and 333 pitches — took a mind-blowing four hours. (Yes, Pedro Báez pitched in the game.)

Red Sox games this year have averaged 2:48. According to the Pace of Play Tracker, the same group of seven final scores (decided in the same amount of time — i.e., nine or 8½ innings) would have yielded an average time of 3:14 from 2014-22.

Meanwhile, the set of most comparable games (accounting for plate appearances, pitches, and mid-inning pitching changes) from 2014-22 averaged 3:19, a difference of 31 minutes.

“I don’t know what happened [or] what we did to the game as far as the pace,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “But we were in a bad place. [Now] you see the pace and you see games and even the West Coast games, you get home [from playing a night game] and you’re able to finish games instead of just being up till 1 in the morning, 1:30 in the morning.”

Obviously, there are still adjustments for players. The Red Sox’ inability to control the running games of opponents, an automatic strike three called on Rafael Devers on Opening Day for his failure to be looking at the pitcher with eight seconds remaining on the clock, and an automatic ball called on Chris Martin for taking too long to warm up on Opening Day point to the fact that players will take some time to adapt.

But the elimination of 25, 30, and in some cases more than 60 minutes of dead time from games seems to be a change that few lament.

“So far, so good,” said Cora. “I think the game is going to be the game. It’s the game that we love, and it’s actually better this way than four-hour games.”

