At North Andover, the expectations — and the bar — have been raised to a new standard of excellence

O’Neil, who captains the football team as a left tackle and defensive end, added the winning kill in a five-set victory over Westford on Wednesday as well.

It’s what has become the identity of these Scarlet Knights, who have jumped out to a 3-1 start. Every year, the team adds first-time players, since youth volleyball in North Andover is very limited.

On March 20, Jake O’Neil showed up for the boys’ volleyball tryouts at North Andover. Ten days later, the junior rose for the winning block against St. John’s Prep.

“When I first started, I didn’t know a lot about it yet,” O’Neil said. “I’m going out there and having fun. I’m going off what my captains and seniors tell me. It felt good to get the block [against SJP], to have my whole team congratulate me,”

Over the four years since the program’s inception in 2016, North Andover racked up just 12 wins. But a playoff run in 2021 under then-new coach Mike Scammon, who was promoted from JV coach following the 2019 season, helped grow the program.

Senior captain Kyler Shea (30 kills, 9 blocks in 4 games), who recruited O’Neil when the two had gym class together, was recruited by seniors to join his sophomore year when he, too, had no volleyball experience.

“The seniors [that year] led me to do well,” said the 6-foot-4-inch middle hitter. “I’m now in the position where I’m the senior and getting younger players into the game.”

With 10 freshmen on a team comprised of a program-high 30 members and three other returning starters, Shea is the only starter remaining from the 2021 team that made a postseason breakthrough.

“[Shea] can play all around,” Scammon said. “Versatile, highly intelligent, can play any position, phenomenal leader, puts up a big block.”

“ ‘The chemistry we have with each other, we’re playing a lot tighter, we’re playing a lot more together.’ Ben Metsch, a junior captain on North Andover's boys' volleyball team

Outside hitter Gyan Mistry (team-high 46 kills) and right sider Ben Metsch (team-leading eight aces) add some punch as junior captains, and the group got a boost from senior setter Yash Patel (team-best 102 assists and 32 digs). In his first year with North Andover after moving from Canada, Patel’s 33 assists and 16 digs were crucial in the win over Westford.

Senior captain Eric Manning (32 digs), the fourth returning starter, saw almost no varsity action as a sophomore, but he saw the playoff run and it gave him a vision of how far the Scarlet Knights could go.

“That’s something I kept in mind,” he said. “With last year, we didn’t have the best group of circumstances to get ourselves there, but that helped me want to re-see that image I saw of the first season.”

North Andover coach Mike Scammon (left) looks on as Nathan Wessel hits a ball during their volleyball match against Haverhill. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Manning played a little volleyball when he was in middle school, but the libero has been a revelation this season.

“Last year, for him, was a learning curve. It was a big responsibility wearing that jersey,” Scammon said. “He’s completely different. He has a swagger to him now. He’s going to perfectly pass that ball to our setter.”

In 2021, the team fell in the Division 1 North finals to Westford. In 2022, the squad was quite young and stumbled into the playoffs with an 8-11 record, before getting bounced in the first round by Lowell. This year’s team is on its way to reaching new heights, after players invested time in club volleyball during the past offseason.

North Andover's Gyan Mistry, who has compiled a team-high 46 kills through the first four games, goes up for a smash against Haverhill. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“It feels good, having that chip on your shoulder, thinking we should be beating this team by a lot, shouldn’t just be beating them,” Shea said. “Dropping a set is a bigger deal than last year. We hold ourselves to high expectations, free balls and covering, that should always be there.”

Metsch said he was expecting the team to be terrible, out of shape, and without any chemistry following the pandemic lost season, but their success gave him hope. This year’s team is even stronger.

“The expectation is that we’re holding ourselves to a higher standard this year,” Metsch said. “The chemistry we have with each other, we’re playing a lot tighter, we’re playing a lot more together. We’ve raised our bar, our standard for how we should be playing together. Hopefully we can keep going, keep that expectation up.”

Set points

▪ The Dual County League never has a shortage of contenders, and Acton-Boxborough (2-0) might be next up after taking down Newton South and Wayland.

The Revolution were winless in league play in back-to-back seasons during a rebuild, but have returned to prominence this year, with more than 45 players trying out.

“There’s just a lot of energy around the sport,” said coach Darren Gwin. “The seniors and juniors and returning players have just done a really good job of just talking about it and [saying], ‘Hey, this game is really fun.’”

Seniors Nick Heitman and Lucas Tan and sophomore Parth Pawar lead the charge.

“Our team has, this year, a lot of people that have really committed to improving themselves as athletes [outside of] the volleyball season,” Gwin said.

▪ Taunton is pushing for a similar rebound season and has started 3-0 with victories against Brockton, King Philip, and Quincy. Matt Freitas leads a roster of 11 seniors who put the Tigers in the mix of a neck-and-neck South Alliance behind North Quincy.

“We took our lumps last year, kind of probably hoping to basically build for this year,” said coach Toby Chaperon.

Taunton doesn’t have a middle school program, which makes it harder to build interest and a pipeline of talent. Chaperon says he’s constantly checking in with students at the high school and asking his players to spread the word about the team.

“We really try to tap into the kids, you know, what I mean? To see who their friends are,” he said. “And the kids that do like it, we try to gravitate to them and say, ‘Hey, listen, who can you pull into the program?’”

Games to watch

Monday, No. 8 Haverhill at No. 5 Lowell, 5 p.m. — The Hillies look like a Merrimack Valley Conference frontrunner, but Lowell has owned the league in recent years.

Tuesday, No. 9 Acton-Boxborough at No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:15 p.m. — The Revolution can prove their breakout start is no fluke by taking down a Dual County League stalwart in the Warriors.

Tuesday, No. 3 Natick at No. 4 Newton North, 4:30 p.m. — Perennial Bay State Conference powers meet early to see who’s got the edge.

Wednesday, No. 6 O’Bryant at No. 16 Cambridge, 5:45 p.m. — Two leaders in their respective conferences face off in an early-season test.

Thursday, No. 1 Needham at No. 3 Natick, 4 p.m. — The Redhawks are the next top squad to try and snap Needham’s 47-game winning streak.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.