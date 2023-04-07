Northeastern women’s basketball coach Bridgette Mitchell departing for Fordham

Northeastern women’s basketball coach Bridgette Mitchell has been named to the same position at Fordham, which announced the move on Friday.

Mitchell was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year this season after guiding the Huskies to their first share of the league’s regular-season title. Northeastern finished 19-12 before falling in the CAA semifinals against Monmouth.

Mitchell played college basketball at Duke and professionally in France and Poland. She went 33-30 in two seasons at Northeastern. She also has been on staffs at Pittsburgh, James Madison, and Siena.