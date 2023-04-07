Northeastern women’s basketball coach Bridgette Mitchell departing for Fordham

Northeastern women’s basketball coach Bridgette Mitchell has been named to the same position at Fordham, which announced the move on Friday.
Mitchell was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year this season after guiding the Huskies to their first share of the league’s regular-season title. Northeastern finished 19-12 before falling in the CAA semifinals against Monmouth.
Mitchell played college basketball at Duke and professionally in France and Poland. She went 33-30 in two seasons at Northeastern. She also has been on staffs at Pittsburgh, James Madison, and Siena.
“I would like to thank Bridgette for her two years of service to Northeastern,” athletic director Jim Madigan said in a press release Friday. “I wish her continued success in the future.”
Fordham was led by interim coach Candice Green and finished 19-13 in 2022-23.
Northeastern will conduct a national search for its third coach in four seasons.
“We are confident that we will quickly identify the next leader who will continue the upward trajectory of our program,” Madigan said, “and I look forward to working with them to keep raising the bar for our women’s basketball program, both on the court and in the classroom.”