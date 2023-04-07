fb-pixel Skip to main content
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Northeastern’s Devon Levi becomes first repeat winner of Mike Richter Award as top goalie in Division 1

By Staff ReportUpdated April 7, 2023, 14 minutes ago
Devon Levi became the first goalie to win Beanpot MVP since Northeastern's Cayden Primeau in 2019.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Northeastern’s Devon Levi has become the first player to repeat as the Mike Richter Award winner, given annually to the top goalkeeper in NCAA Division 1 hockey.

Levi, who is 2-1 for the Buffalo Sabres since wrapping up his season with Huskies, beat out Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets and Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila for the honor.

Levi, 21, went 17-2-5 and led the nation in save percentage (.933) for Northeastern en route to being named Hockey East Player of the Year. He was 13th in the country with a 2.24 goals-against average and his 1,066 saves ranked third. Levi was named tournament MVP while leading the Huskies to the Beanpot title.

