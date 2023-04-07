Quinnipiac faces powerful offense in Minnesota in Frozen Four final

Quinnipiac (33-4-3) came in as the No. 2 seed after finishing first in the ECAC. The Bobcats have also won in impressive fashion in the tournament, posting three wins by a combined score of 14-3 and setting a program record for wins in a season.

Minnesota (29-9-1) spent most of the season atop the Pairwise rankings and captured the Big Ten regular-season title. The Gophers entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and rolled through their three games, outscoring opponents,19-5, including Thursday’s 6-2 win over Boston University.

TAMPA — The two best teams will battle for the NCAA men’s hockey championship Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

The last two wins have been particularly eye-opening, as the talk of the tournament after the first round centered around the dominance of the Big Ten, which went 4-0 with a 36-4 goal differential. Quinnipiac responded by defeating Ohio State, 4-1, in the regional final, then knocking off Michigan, 5-2, on Thursday to quell any discussion of an all-Big Ten championship game.

While Minnesota coach Bob Motzko labeled the Bobcats as “Big Ten killers” on Friday, Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold preferred to break it down by individual game, and not which conference the opposition was from.

“To me, they’re great teams, and now we’ve got another great one in front of us,” said Pecknold. “I knew going into this tournament, we’ve got to go 4-0 to win it all. It’s going to be four really hard games, and we have to embrace the grind. And as you go along, they’re going to get better, which is exactly what’s happened. And now we’re playing the best team in the country.”

The Bobcats have been breaking down opponents with what Pecknold refers to as their 1-1-3 defense. It was what worked so effectively in their season sweep of Harvard, handing the Crimson two of their eight losses by a total score of 7-1, including their only loss at home all season. Pecknold anticipates a similar approach for Saturday.

“I think there’s a lot of similarities with Minnesota and Michigan,” said Pecknold. “One of the things we talked about this week getting ready for Michigan was we’re playing probably a little better version of Harvard.”

Minnesota’s talent and depth were on display in Thursday’s win over the Terriers. Quinnipiac would be wise to stay out of the penalty box, as the Gophers converted on 3 of 7 power plays against BU. Driving the offense are two of the three Hobey Baker finalists in Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies, as well as 14 NHL draft picks for a team that leads the nation with 4.26 goals per game.

Quinnipiac has some offensive firepower as well and is third in the nation at 3.98 goals per game. Lincoln, Mass., native Collin Graf leads the Bobcats in goals (20) and assists (38). It’s been a remarkable season for the sophomore, who is in his first year with the team, having transferred from Union after the school made a coaching change in the middle of his freshman season.

“I remember last year watching the national championship game thinking this is where I want to be,” said Graf, who did not play high school hockey, choosing instead to skate for the Boston Jr. Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) . “Now a year later this is where we are, so I think it’s a dream come true.”

Making its third national championship appearance in 11 years, Quinnipiac is also getting key contributions from its veterans as it looks to win its first title. Zach Metsa, Ethan de Jong, Desi Burgart, Michael Lombardi, and TJ Friedmann returned for their graduate season of eligibility. Metsa and de Jong scored in Thursday’s win over the Wolverines.

“This is an opportunity for us to win something special,” said Metsa. “And for us, it would mean the world to bring a national championship back to Quinnipiac.”

Northeastern’s Devon Levi wins second Richter Award

Northeastern’s Devon Levi was named the winner of the Mike Richter Award, becoming the first repeat winner of the trophy given annually to the nation’s top goaltender. In his junior season, Levi posted a .933 save percentage and a 2.24 goals-against average en route to being named Hockey East Player of the Year. Upon completion of the 2022-23 season, he signed with the Sabres, and due to Buffalo’s schedule, he was unable to be here to accept the award. Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe accepted on [Levi’s] behalf.

Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets was a finalist for the award for the second straight season.

