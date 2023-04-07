Watch as two trees fall at Augusta, delaying the second round of the Masters for a second time

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22 p.m. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

Play has been suspended for a second time due to weather at Augusta National, where two large pine trees have fallen on the 17th hole, apparently due to high winds. It is unclear if any patrons were injured.

The first weather delay began at 3:07 p.m. and lasted for 21 minutes before players were allowed to resume play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12-under par after completing his 36 holes.

The fans were told to evacuate the course, but most had not even made it off the grounds of Augusta National before officials gave the all-clear.

As soon as the horn sounded after the first delay, Tiger Woods tapped in a short putt at the par-5 eighth for his first birdie of the day.

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole. Mark Baker/Associated Press

After the trees fell, play was suspended for a second time Friday. Patrick Smith/Getty

Spectators move a row of chairs. It was unclear immediately if there were any injuries. Patrick Smith/Getty