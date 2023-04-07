fb-pixel Skip to main content
UMass’s Tory Verdi will be Pitt’s new women’s basketball coach

By Ethan Fuller Globe correspondent,Updated April 7, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Tory Verdi Verdi compiled a 126-85 record at UMass.Thom Kendall/UMass athletics/THOM KENDALL FOR UMASS ATHLETICS

UMass women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi has taken the vacant head coaching job at Pitt, a source close to the program has confirmed to the Globe.

Verdi went 128-86 in seven years with the Minutewomen, helping bring the program from relative mediocrity and turn it into an A-10 powerhouse. UMass captured its first Atlantic-10 championship and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Verdi in 2021-22, then won the conference regular season title this past season and reached the second round of the WNIT.

The Minutewomen improved every subsequent season under Verdi, starting at 9-21 when he arrived in 2016-17 and ending 27-7 this season. He recruited transfer Sam Breen from Penn State, and she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and its first-ever A-10 Player of the Year.

Verdi is a New Britain, Conn. native who coached at Eastern Michigan from 2011-15. He was also an assistant coach on the Connecticut Sun from 2003-05.

Pitt parted ways with Lance White after going 10-20 in 2022-23. The Panthers have had a losing season each of the last eight years.

The news was first reported by Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.


