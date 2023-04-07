UMass’s Tory Verdi will be Pitt’s new women’s basketball coach

UMass women’s basketball coach Tory Verdi has taken the vacant head coaching job at Pitt, a source close to the program has confirmed to the Globe.

Verdi went 128-86 in seven years with the Minutewomen, helping bring the program from relative mediocrity and turn it into an A-10 powerhouse. UMass captured its first Atlantic-10 championship and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance under Verdi in 2021-22, then won the conference regular season title this past season and reached the second round of the WNIT.

The Minutewomen improved every subsequent season under Verdi, starting at 9-21 when he arrived in 2016-17 and ending 27-7 this season. He recruited transfer Sam Breen from Penn State, and she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and its first-ever A-10 Player of the Year.