Tensions subside along Israel-Lebanon border but rise again in West Bank

The shooting in the West Bank capped a rare and alarming sequence of violence across the region this week, with interconnected escalations in Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and southern Lebanon.

But fears of a wider escalation on multiple fronts involving Israel, Lebanon, and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip subsided, at least for the moment. Palestinian militias stopped firing rockets toward Israel, tensions cooled at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, and the Israeli military ended its counterattacks on Lebanon and Gaza.

JERUSALEM — After a rare and alarming outbreak of violence along the Israel-Lebanon border, the situation across the region remained volatile Friday, when two Israelis were killed in a drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

An Israeli police raid Wednesday in Jerusalem on Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a sensitive holy site known to Jews as Temple Mount, outraged Palestinians marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That prompted militias in Lebanon — led by Hamas, according to the Israeli military — to fire an unusually large barrage of 34 rockets at Israel on Thursday, at least two of which landed in built-up areas.

The gravity of that salvo — as Jews celebrated the Passover holiday — led Israel to strike back at the militias in southern Lebanon early Friday, as well as at Hamas military sites in the Gaza Strip.

Experts said the confrontation along Israel’s northern border was the gravest involving Israel and Lebanon-based militias in 17 years, and it left the region braced for the possibility of a longer battle across multiple arenas.

But by Friday afternoon, those fears had ebbed, at least temporarily, as all sides signaled they were not seeking an immediate escalation.

Both Israel and the militias avoided causing the kind of damage that could lead to all-out war. Palestinian groups in Gaza fired short-range rockets instead of targeting major cities in central Israel, while Israel also kept its strikes away from Gazan city centers. No injuries were reported on either side, though a hospital on the edge of Gaza City said it had suffered collateral damage after a nearby Israeli strike.

Friday prayers that drew tens of thousands of worshippers to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem also passed without incident.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, however, a new attack stirred tensions.

Two Israeli sisters, both also British passport holders, were shot and killed and a third woman was critically injured as they drove through the Jordan Valley, the easternmost part of the West Bank. The Israeli government said that it was treating the shooting as a terrorist attack, suggesting it believed the perpetrators were Palestinians.

Hamas praised the shooting and said it was a response to Israel’s mosque raid in Jerusalem earlier this week and also to the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza. But it stopped short of taking responsibility.

Hamas, the dominant Palestinian militia in Gaza, also warned of further reprisals against Israel if there were more police raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. And the Israeli military called up reservists, including those from the air force and air defense services, as a precaution against further attacks.

The violence further complicated an already volatile security situation in the region. It came at a time of rising tensions in Jerusalem, unusually high violence in the occupied West Bank and divisions within Israel’s military and broader society over the government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Within Israel, the range of threats to its security led to criticism from the political opposition about the extent to which the internal political divisions had made the country more vulnerable to attack.

The judicial plan has generated widespread anger among military reservists, thousands of whom refused last month to report for volunteer duty in protest. When Yoav Gallant, the defense minister, publicly warned that this disquiet had endangered national security, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired him for insubordination.

But Netanyahu never formally sent Gallant a letter of dismissal, meaning Gallant remains in limbo, as does the military he technically still oversees. That uncertainty has prompted concerns that Israel appears weak to its opponents, and created rare flashes of disunity between the government and the opposition in the face of an external threat.

“This is yet another reminder that in the Middle East, you don’t turn security into politics,” Benny Gantz, an opposition lawmaker and former defense minister, said in a statement Friday. “Israel cannot afford a defense minister on parole amid the challenges at hand.”

Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition and former prime minister, said the opposition stood united with the government in the face of external threats. But Lapid added that the government’s “extreme and irresponsible behavior resulted in serious damage to our deterrence.”