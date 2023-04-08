An alleged assault by a police captain, and a long, long wait for justice

He spent almost all his waking hours hunched over a computer, surrounded by growing stacks of paper, feverishly researching the Boston police captain. Headlines flashed before Nave’s eyes. “The avatar of cop violence in Boston,” read one. “Police captain has long been a concern,” read another.

After that night in 2019, David Nave rarely left his Dorchester apartment. His thoughts spun around and around the events of March 30: the footsteps pounding up the street behind him; the uniformed police officer grabbing him hard by the hood of his sweatshirt and slamming him to the ground; the feeling of his bones grinding against the pavement.

When he reported Captain John Danilecki to the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs unit, Nave may have seemed easy to dismiss. He had a criminal record and struggled with addiction. But internal affairs detectives didn’t have to take Nave’s word for it — they had surveillance video.

The investigators determined Danilecki had violated the department’s use of force guidelines and lied.

Yet Danilecki has continued on the job without any discipline — his misconduct case has sat for two years in a bureaucratic abyss, lacking the commissioner’s sign-off and any finality. In the four years since the incident, Danilecki has gone on to rack up a whole new slate of misconduct complaints, even as he earned over $1 million in pay from the City of Boston.

The Police Department’s conspicuous failure to discipline Danilecki is no rarity. Rather, it is emblematic of the way that complaints against officers are often handled, despite repeated vows from multiple police commissioners to do better, a Globe investigation has found. Reform after reform — including the city’s creation in 2020 of an Office of Police Accountability and Transparency — has made little difference. The BPD’s disciplinary process continues to lag, and Danilecki and other officers with troubling histories of misconduct remain on the streets.

Internal affairs investigations often drag on for years, according to department data. For cases opened and completed between 2010 and May 2022, the average investigation took two years and two months, but some take much longer. More than 400 cases languished for four or more years. During this stretch, the oldest case still pending had been opened on Feb. 10, 2010 — more than a decade earlier.

The Globe’s analysis includes data the BPD provided in June in response to a record request four months earlier. The department has not responded to a February request for updated information.

In the case of Danilecki, police officials have once again failed to take action on their own findings in his case. He is one of the department’s most controversial officers, accused time and again for the use of excessive force and other charges, and yet officials have stonewalled and refused to release records or the video — even to Nave.

Meanwhile, Nave has become obsessed with the case. His back still throbs with pain, he says, and his outrage over the BPD’s obstinance has overtaken his life.

“I do not feel much anymore I am lost,” Nave wrote to a Suffolk prosecutor in 2021, two years after the incident. “I hate my world. I feel like I was never any different than I am now. It has been so long.”

A spokeswoman for the BPD declined to answer questions about the case, saying the matter hasn’t been finalized because the commissioner has yet to sign off on the findings. The department declined to make Danilecki available for an interview.

In a police report dated the night of the incident, Danilecki wrote that he only approached Nave because a group of men were fighting. After Danilecki dispersed the group, he wrote, Nave became aggressive, so Danilecki “guided him to the ground” using a defensive tactic he learned in the police academy.

Danilecki has been on the force for 36 years and has received awards for bravery, including, twice, the department’s Medal of Honor.

His attorney, Gregory D. Henning, declined to answer specific questions about the case or the surveillance video, because both are part of an ongoing investigation. However, Henning did say that Danilecki himself alerted the BPD to the existence of the surveillance video as soon as he learned that a complaint had been made.

“He drew their attention to it because he did nothing wrong,” said Henning.

Henning also provided a report by Henning’s private investigator that described a March 2020 meeting between Nave, Henning, and the investigator, in which Nave spoke of information he had that would “take down the entire department” and asked for money.

“Mr. Nave was adamant that the only way he was going to stop going to internal affairs is if he received enough money to move out of the city,” the investigator wrote.

Danilecki — nicknamed “Pepper Jack” by protesters for his frequent use of pepper spray — is a glaring example of what the department’s failure to discipline looks like in action. Since 1993, he has racked up at least 21 internal affairs cases containing 39 total allegations of misconduct.

Almost a quarter of those allegations were for improper use of force. Despite all this, Danilecki has only been disciplined three times, records show. Twice he received single-day suspensions — once for neglect of duty, the other for an infraction involving a computer. Another time, he received a verbal reprimand for an attendance issue.

By May 2020, after the George Floyd murder, when videos of Danilecki grabbing and shoving peaceful protesters rocketed across social media, television news, and newspaper front pages, he had six pending internal affairs cases — including Nave’s.

“If you don’t discipline people promptly, it becomes a joke,” said civil rights attorney Howard Friedman, who is currently representing four people who say they were mistreated by police at the same May 2020 protest where Danilecki was caught on camera tearing up a Black Lives Matter sign. “I think officers feel they’re not likely to be disciplined — and they should feel that way, because it is highly unlikely they will be disciplined.”

Boston police almost never uphold allegations of wrongdoing against their own. Since 2010, the department has only sustained 1 out of every 5 citizen complaints, according to records of completed internal affairs cases.

Danilecki is not a defendant in any of Friedman’s cases, but he was helping oversee crowd control when Friedman’s client, a disabled military veteran, was pepper sprayed by another officer.

“How can he be on the street supervising other people?” Friedman asked of Danilecki. “It doesn’t seem like anybody wants to do anything to stop it.”

In the past, the BPD used a computerized system called the Early Intervention System for tracking complaints against officers. It was designed to flag officers who were accumulating an unusually high number of IA cases, so they could receive additional counseling, training, oversight, or other intervention.

Mariellen Burns, a spokeswoman for the department, did not respond to questions about whether the system was still active today.

Friedman said he has doubts about the City of Boston’s commitment to fixing the problems in internal affairs.

“With a new mayor and the new police commissioner, there has been no change in the way the police department’s internal affairs division handles cases,” he said. “Sadly, the pattern has not changed.”

Nave, now 58, and Danilecki each tell a different version of what they say happened in Dorchester on the night of March 30, 2019. Investigators have collected surveillance video from the scene, according to documents obtained by the Globe. The video was not shared with the Globe.

Nave said he was walking with one of his sons down Adams Street at around 9 p.m., looking for a group of kids who stole his other son’s phone. Nave was carrying a small souvenir baseball bat he found on the street, when they stopped to talk with a group of boys they knew from the neighborhood. As they were standing there, Nave said he saw a police officer walking fast down Adams Street with his baton extended. He didn’t know it yet, but it was Danilecki.

Nave said Danilecki approached the group and started swinging his baton, but he couldn’t reach Nave because the boys were between them. Danilecki yelled, “Give me the weapon,” and Nave said he realized he meant the miniature bat, so he handed it over. Danilecki grabbed the bat and told the group to disperse. If the incident had ended there, Nave said, he would have written it off as a misunderstanding in the dark.

But as Nave and his son headed toward home, Nave said Danilecki yelled out, “He’s a [expletive] maggot,” apparently about Nave’s son, whom the officer knew from previous encounters. Nave said he called Danilecki “a disgrace” and then kept walking.

As Nave neared his house, he heard police sirens, and told his son to go in the back door. Then, Nave said, he heard running behind him. When he turned, he saw Danilecki, who asked where his son was. Home, Nave answered.

That was when Danilecki grabbed Nave by the hood of his sweatshirt and slammed him down onto the pavement, then dropped his knee onto Nave’s chest to pin him there, Nave said. Nave said he was shocked, and screamed out, “What are you doing?” At the time, Nave was physically frail: he was receiving full disability from the state; at 5′9,″ he weighed about 130 pounds, and was being tested for cancer. He felt his spine digging into the ground.

“The guy throws me down like a wet doll,” Nave said.

Nave has had run-ins with police before; he struggled with addiction in the past, and served a short sentence in federal prison on drug charges as a younger man. But he said he had never been treated so violently by a police officer in his life. Danilecki did not arrest Nave or his son that night, and Nave can’t fathom why he used such force.

“I mean, I don’t understand it. I can’t comprehend it. What’s right is right. And what’s wrong is wrong,” Nave said. “He hurt me really bad.”

When other police officers arrived on scene, Danilecki let Nave up and told him to go home, Nave said. He did, but he went to the hospital the next day because the pain in his back was so bad.

In Danilecki’s version of events, outlined in a report dated March 30, 2019, he saw a group of four young men run up on Nave and his son, and watched as they all started yelling at each other. That’s when, Danilecki said, Nave pulled out the mini bat.

Danilecki ordered them all to separate, and they did, he wrote. Nave handed over the bat. But then, Danilecki wrote, Nave started yelling again at the young men, so Danilecki called for backup.

The four men took off running, he wrote, and Nave and his son followed. Danilecki chased them.

Danilecki wrote in the report that Nave then stopped and began arguing with him, telling him to catch the four men and give him his bat back. Nave was aggressive and smelled like alcohol, Danilecki wrote, so Danilecki used his hands and leg to take Nave to the ground “for his safety and mine.”

Danilecki said he knew Nave from previous domestic calls, and because his sons had been suspects in armed robberies. When backup arrived, Danilecki said he let Nave up and told him to go home, according to the report.

Almost immediately, Nave sought answers. He reported Danilecki to internal affairs on April 1, 2019, shortly after being released from the hospital where he was treated for back injuries. At first, Nave was content to wait for the internal investigation to play out.

E-mails sent to Nave from an internal affairs detective investigating his case say that two cameras on a nearby apartment building captured the interaction between Danilecki and Nave. But that didn’t seem to speed the process.

As weeks turned into months, Nave started to get worried. So Nave tried to obtain a copy of the video. But the department rebuffed his requests.

“I understand your frustration,” a detective wrote to Nave almost a year after the incident. “This is not a quick process.”

A prosecutor from the Suffolk district attorney’s office told Nave in an October 2021 e-mail that the case had been assigned to the special prosecutions unit, which handles cases against police officers.

A spokesman for District Attorney Kevin Hayden declined to answer any questions about the case.

In 2022, Nave filed a federal civil rights claim against the city and the BPD, which has since been dismissed.

Internal affairs documents obtained by the Globe show that detectives did ultimately side with Nave. In separate rulings made in December 2020 and May 2021, they found that Danilecki neglected his duty, used force improperly, and was not truthful.

The case, however, has still not been officially closed. It remains on Commissioner Michael Cox’s desk for approval of the investigators’ findings. The department considers the records protected from public release because they are part of an ongoing investigation.

The Danilecki case is one of 25 listed in internal affairs spreadsheets as having been sent to the police commissioner’s desk. The average age of those cases is almost six years. One of those cases, alleging improper use of force by an officer, has been pending since 2008.

In a released statement, Cox, himself the victim of police brutality that was long unpunished, did not directly address the case delays but said he has been assessing the inner workings of the department and looking for ways to improve. Complaints about officers must be investigated fairly and thoroughly, he said.

“Community policing is all about trust and we are working each day to build and strengthen that trust with the communities in all of the neighborhoods we serve,” he said.

Evan Allen can be reached at evan.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @evanmallen. Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.