Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A late Northern shrike by the end of Gale Avenue in Pittsfield, a singing wood thrush and a Louisiana waterthrush at the Jug End State Reservation and Wildlife Management Area, two Northern shovelers at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, a black-and-white warbler at the Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, and a sandhill crane in New Marlborough.

Sightings last week included broad-winged hawks, blue-winged teal, a whimbrel, pectoral sandpipers, a laughing gull, an Eastern kingbird, blue-gray gnatcatchers, a ruby-crowned kinglet, a Northern rough-winged swallow, a barn swallow, a gray catbird, brown thrashers, and a chipping sparrow. In Carver, a continuing Townsend’s solitaire at the Atwood Reservoir Wildlife Management Area.

Advertisement

Bristol County: Seven snowy egrets at Round Hill Beach in Dartmouth and a palm warbler at the Mill Brook Bogs Wildlife Management Area in Freetown. In Fairhaven, a snowy egret at Winsegansett Marsh, a laughing gull at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation, two pectoral sandpipers at Shaw Road, and 15 American pipits at Shaws Cove Road.

Cape Cod: A broad-winged hawk, a summer tanager, a blue-winged teal and an early cliff swallow at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, two whimbrels and a clapper rail at Bell’s Neck in Harwich, an early blue-gray gnatcatcher and an indigo bunting elsewhere in Harwich, a black vulture in Truro, single lesser yellowlegs at Forest Beach in Chatham and High Head Beach in Truro, a willet at Red River Beach in Harwich, a glaucous gull in Barnstable, and a short-eared owl at the end of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Essex County: Two Manx shearwaters at Nahant, an American bittern at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, a continuing eared grebe at a private beach in Marblehead Neck, a pectoral sandpiper on Island Road in Essex, a blue-headed vireo at Crooked Pond in Boxford, single brown thrashers at Nahant and the Cherry Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, and 25 red crossbills at Plum Island.

Advertisement

Franklin County: A long-tailed duck at Barton Cove, a gray catbird in Northfield, and a Louisiana waterthrush at the Stacy Mountain Preserve in Gill.

Hampshire County: Two surf scoters at the Quabbin Reservoir, a solitary sandpiper at the Dufresne Park in Granby, a great egret at Lake Wallace in Belchertown, seven sandhill cranes in Worthington, and a pectoral sandpiper on Meadow Street in Amherst.

Middlesex County: Five glossy ibises at French’s Meadow in Concord, single sandhill cranes in Concord and the Minute Man National Historical Park, a red-necked grebe at Lake Nagog in Littleton, two Bonaparte’s gulls at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, single blue-gray gnatcatchers at the Horn Pond Conservation Area in Woburn and the Beaver Brook Reservation in Waltham, a chimney swift in Winchester, an Eastern kingbird in Reading, a Louisiana waterthrush at the Great Brook Farm State Park, and a dickcissel at a feeder on Brattle Street in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Five Northern shovelers at Great Point beach, a redhead near Hummock Pond, and a short-eared owl at Eel Point.

Norfolk County: Five blue-winged teal near the Medfield State Hospital, two piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, two purple martins at Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk, a Northern waterthrush at the Guernsey Sanctuary, an orange-crowned warbler at Marina Bay in Quincy, and a chipping sparrow in Millis.

Plymouth County: A continuing Townsend’s solitaire at the Atwood Reservoir Wildlife Management Area in Carver, a clay-colored sparrow at the Nemasket Trail, an American bittern and two sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, and two Northern rough-winged swallows and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in Manomet.

Advertisement

Suffolk County: Five Manx shearwaters off Revere Beach, 12 snow buntings at Winthrop Beach, an Iceland gull and five bank swallows at Deer Island, a brown thrasher in the Fenway Victory Gardens, a blue-gray gnatcatcher in the area near the Joseph D. Mclaughlin playground in Mission Hill, and a redhead at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Worcester County: Greater and lesser yellowlegs and a pectoral sandpiper at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, a broad-winged hawk in Athol, a snowy egret at the Wachusett Reservoir, two sandhill cranes in Hardwick, and a lesser black-backed gull at Crystal Lake in Gardner.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.