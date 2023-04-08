A dive into archives reveals stories of Boston’s first women voters

The researchers from the Boston Archives and Simmons University are transcribing the city’s 160 handwritten volumes of female voter registration logs for a collection entitled The Mary Eliza Project, named after the woman said to be America’s first Black registered nurse, Mary Eliza Mahoney, who was among the first women to vote in Boston. The logs document the more than 50,000 women who flooded clerk’s offices around the city from August to October in 1920, the first year women were eligible to vote for a public office that was not a school board election.

The Boston of more than a century ago — when carriages clattered on cobblestone, and the right to vote had just been afforded to women across the city — was brought to life on a recent misty Saturday at the East Boston Branch Library when a team of archivists unveiled stories from the local suffrage movement.

Advertisement

Members of the Mary Eliza Project from left: Marta Crilly, Coco Lynch, Laura Prieto, and Anna Boyles stood at the Boston Public Library in East Boston. 02SUFFRAGE Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It was huge,” said Laura Prieto, a history and women’s studies professor at Simmons University and one of the project leaders. “The women completely overwhelmed the system, and we see that even in the handwriting, in some of the hasty mistakes and abbreviations the clerks made.”

Particularly in the final days of registration, Prieto said, the handwritten logs reveal scores of women’s professions indiscriminately labeled as “housew-” with letters missing off the end of the word. In several cases, clerks would presumptuously begin to scribble “housewife” before crossing it out and replacing it with the woman’s actual job — often as a seamstress or saleswoman or telephone operator.

Transcription began in 2021 and the team hopes to finish next year; so far, researchers have completed nine of the 26 wards, and digitized more than 14,600 entries. In addition to name, age, address, and occupation, women were asked for their place of employment, marital status, and documentation confirming that their closest male relative was a US citizen, since a woman’s citizenship at the time was determined by her husband, father, or father-in-law.

Advertisement

Project team members from Simmons University and the Boston City Archives collaborated together to create a database of women’s voting history in Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

In East Boston, where more than 2,500 women registered to vote in 1920, the logs provided a window into the area’s immigrant communities. Although the neighborhood is now known for its large Italian and Hispanic populations, a century ago the area was densely populated with Scandinavian and Russian immigrants, many of whom were Jewish and clustered around East Boston’s first synagogue on Chelsea Street.

“It’s so interesting, I didn’t realize East Boston had this transition from being a Jewish community to an Italian one. I was born here in the ‘40s and it was all Italians, that’s the way I remember it,” said Kathy Palano Ray, 80, who was invited to the event Saturday by friend and fellow history lover Beverly Knight, 66.

Palano Ray said her grandparents immigrated from Sicily to the North End during World War I before moving to East Boston right around the start of the Great Depression. She remembers family stories about her grandmother working in the textile industry, and said that when the database is complete, she will be eager to look for her grandmother’s name to find out if she was among the thousands to vote that first year.

“I thought I knew a lot about my family and their heritage ... but things have changed a lot,” Palano Ray said. “I’ve always loved researching history — now I can start to do my own family.”

Advertisement

Through US census data and other sources, researchers were able to not only spot trends in the data but also tell stories about some of the individual women who signed up to vote at the first possible moment.

Excerpts from the City of Boston Register of Women Voters logs in 1920. City of Boston Archives

“I encouraged the team to follow whatever research rabbit holes they wanted and not just mechanically transcribe, because it can lead to some interesting context,” Prieto said. “Not every woman had the leisure time to join a [voting rights] organization or go to a march, so we hope by calling all of these women suffragists, we can challenge some of the assumptions about suffrage in this city.”

Anna Boyles, a graduate student at Simmons studying history and archives management said many of these women “may seem similar on the surface, but there are a lot of unique stories you can find” with some digging.

Mahoney, for example, registered to vote in the South End at the age of 76. At the time, she was living at 48 Warwick St., in an apartment that today would be located at the intersection of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard. Never married, Mahoney was one of few women in the city allowed to register by presenting her own papers, rather than those of a husband or male relative.

Other less well-known women offer a look into the day-to-day lives of women at the time. Take Annie Shapiro, born in Maine in 1896 to Russian Jewish parents who later moved to East Boston. She registered to vote at 24 while working as a bookkeeper for the Samuel Zoll Company shoe business in the South End. Five years later, she married the owner’s son and they settled in Roxbury.

Advertisement

The logs also contain information about women who were denied registration, many of them immigrants or women of color who either could not provide the required paperwork or failed the literacy test. Mariana Martinborough was one such woman, who tried to register to vote in October 1920 at age 28, but whose name was crossed out by a clerk and replaced with the words “NO PAPERS.”

The archivists’ dig into other records from the era reveal that Martinborough, who was originally from Charleston, S.C., worked a variety of jobs after moving into Boston’s South End, including as a waitress, laundress, and housekeeper. Her husband worked as a janitor but died several years before Martinborough, leaving her in the care of her son.

While it is unclear whether Martinborough re-attempted registration later, the researchers noted that more information about her could become available as the rest of the logs are transcribed.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.