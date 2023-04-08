A Marathon bombing survivor – and a promise kept to her doctor

And when it was time to close that awful chapter that was ignited near the finish line on that April day, Dr. Jeffrey Kalish, a Boston Medical Center surgeon, turned to Adrianne Haslet, then a 32-year-old professional ballroom dancer grievously wounded by the explosions on Boylston Street, and asked for some solemn promises.

A doctor. A patient. Once total strangers. And, now, something else: Friends who had lived through something no one should ever have to live through.

When it was over, when the acrid smoke had cleared, the tectonic force of the explosions had been stilled, and the survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing had been triaged and treated and released into a new and rearranged world, their unbreakable bond had been forged.

Advertisement

“He asked me to promise that nobody else would take out my stitches and I said, ‘I promise,’ ‘’ Haslet recalled the other day at BMC as Kalish sat by her side.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“And he said, ‘When you dance again – not if. You tell me. And I’ll be there whether it’s in your kitchen or on a stage. I’ll be watching. And cheering for you.’

“And it was so powerful because he believed in me even though I didn’t believe it. And I said, ‘I promise.’ And I meant that promise, but I didn’t know if it would happen. And I didn’t think it would happen. I didn’t know whether I was actually going to do that.

“I was just sobbing and he said: ‘Third promise. When you run the Boston Marathon – not if – I’ll be cheering for you.’ I was just sobbing and I thought: There’s no way I can do any of this. But if this guy believes in me, then maybe I can try.’’

And so that’s what she did.

Advertisement

Kalish removed her stitches. He watched her dance.

And then, in 2016, it was time to fulfill the most ambitious, worthy-of-Hollywood promise of them all: Haslet decided to run from Hopkinton to Boston on Patriots Day.

It’s a grueling stretch of endless straight-aways, cheering college kids, and hills in Newton that can break your heart.

But Haslet knows something about grit and determination, about stamina and achievement against all odds.

“I thought I could never run,’’ she said. “That’s crazy. And I got a running blade. And I gave it the good, ol’ college try. And then I kept running. And kept at it. And I thought the first person I’m going to tell is Dr. Kalish.

“So, I sat with it for a few days and I thought: I think I’m really going to tell him. I was out for a run and I ran by BMC and I texted you,’’ she said, turning to the doctor. “And I said, ‘Hey, are you around?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I am.’

“And I met you on Harrison Avenue. And I said, ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to run the marathon.’ And I was in my running blade which you hadn’t seen. And you said, ‘You’re going to do it!’ And I said, “I’m going to do it. I made the promise!’ ‘’

A remarkable moment.

A remarkable friendship forged out of something so terrible.

A friendship so close that when Haslet was struck on a dark night during a training run by a car without its headlights on, she called Dr. Kalish from the ambulance – a conversation she can instantly recall.

Advertisement

“And I said, in no uncertain terms loudly: ‘Get to the hospital right now! I’ve been in a car wreck. No one else is touching me but you,’ ‘’ she said.

Kalish remembers: “Oh yeah,’' he said. “I happened to be at my house. I wasn’t on call. I get a call from her. I think it was a Saturday night.’'

That bond, that special friendship that survived the smoke and the terror and has endured and matured into something special and lasting.

Haslet’s marathon journey in 2016 was not remarkable by professional marathoning standards – standards that cannot match what she did over those 10 hours and 44 minutes.

Dr. Kalish was tracking her progress remotely. “So I’ve still never seen her personally run the Boston Marathon but I was always tracking her’' via the Marathon website, he said.

“Dead last in the Boston Marathon,’’ she said.

“They had closed the course. They made us move to the sidewalk. I did. Everyone was saying, ‘You can stop if you want to stop.’ And I was like: Why would I stop? Totally had no clue that so many people had passed me.

“I did not care. And as someone who used to always want to come in first and be really competitive, I just did not care. I was having the time of my life. I was in misery. But I was having the time of my life.’’

Advertisement

There is something poetic about that scene.

Spectators thinned out by then.

Cars back on what had been a closed course.

A restaurant offering her a tablecloth for warmth.

“And as I turned onto Boylston Street it just erupted with people still. And I hobbled down Boylston in the slowest walk. And I crossed the finish line all for a statement necklace and a free banana. I got in the golf cart and it was the best banana of my life.

“And then they buzzed me over to my home on Commonwealth Avenue and as soon as I got in, my phone just started erupting. And I thought: That’s nice. Well wishes. I didn’t know that President Obama had tweeted me and said, ‘Congratulations on finishing your race. And we carry on. We don’t let the terrorists win. We finish the race.’ ‘’

When she finally reached a post-race party at a restaurant in Kenmore Square, someone popped open a bottle of champagne.

“I had two sips and fell asleep in the fetal position at the party,’’ Haslet said. “It was amazing.’’

Amazing is a good word for it. And it can be applied, too, to that bond between patient and doctor that survived the bombs and the smoke and has endured now across the years.

“Nothing is recognizable in your life again,’’ Haslet said. “You’re just starting over completely and it is so crucial to have someone in your corner who you can trust. And believe in. And feel safe with.’’

Advertisement

She looked over at her doctor and said: “He couldn’t get rid of me if he tried.’’

She paused briefly, and added:

“Your body keeps score of trauma. I’m doing well. April is hard. There are a lot of reminders happening in my in-box for requests. There are a lot of things that are happening and there’s always the memories.

“But I’m so proud of how far I’ve come. How far my fellow survivors have come.

“How far Boston has come. I truly believe in my bones that we don’t only have severe PTSD because of what happened. We have severe PTSD because we are alone in what happened.

“You’re still suffering with life-changing trauma. And the memories of what happened on that sidewalk will always be there. But when you’re not alone in the suffering, it makes it a lot easier. You have goals. And you can help people.’’

She will be at the finish line this year.

And she will remember.

Haslet recalled a 9/11 survivor talking to her about a very public anniversary of trauma.

“Anniversaries are only for people who forget,’' she said. “But anniversaries are there every single day of the year for those of us who were there and experienced the trauma.’'





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.