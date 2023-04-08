Protesters blast abortion medication ruling in rally on Boylston Street

Only about 15 people attended the rally, but with the help of a bullhorn their voices could be heard along the busy street as they chanted, “We’re not going to take this fascist [expletive]!”

“We don’t accept this decision,” said Kathy Lawrence, a volunteer with the Boston chapter of Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, which organized the rally outside a Walgreens Pharmacy across from the Prudential Center. “It’s illegitimate, and it needs to be resisted with growing numbers.”

A small group of protesters shouted “We will fight back!” as they rallied on Boylston Street Saturday, a day after a federal judge in Texas ordered the Food and Drug Administration to suspend its approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

Several volunteers handed out green stickers with a message printed in large black letters: “Forced motherhood is female enslavement.” Others held signs over their heads as organizers took turns with the megaphone to rally the group.

Tony Debono held a sign that said “Abort the Christo-Facist Court” written in green, red, and black marker. Debono, of Abington, said he was raised in an evangelical family in Vermont but left the church after he moved to Boston to attend college.

“I know, coming from that culture, that they won’t stop because they think they’re on a mission from God,” he said. “We just need to keep spreading the word about respecting human rights. ... We all deserve to have autonomy over our bodies, for goodness sake.”

The Texas judge stayed the enforcement of his ruling until Friday to give the Biden administration an opportunity to appeal it.

From left, Zoe Collins of Boston and Yulia Bulgokova of Waltham, during a demonstration organized by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, outside a Walgreens Pharmacy after a federal court ruling threatened the availability of the abortion medication mifepristone that has been widely available for more than 20 years. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

President Joe Biden pledged to fight the ruling, according to a statement from the White House late Friday night, amid a wave of condemnation from Democrats, including several elected leaders in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Friday said mifepristone -- which is one of two drugs used for medication abortion in the United States, along with misoprostol -- will remain available in Massachusetts.

“You have my word,” Healey said in a Tweet Friday night.

Much remains unclear about the future of the drug, which was approved by the FDA more than 22 years ago, and its availability in Massachusetts and across the nation. Within minutes of the Texas ruling, a federal judge in Washington state issued a ruling to protect access to mifepristone in 17 states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont, where attorneys general sued over the issue in February.

The conflicting rulings have created uncertainty about access to the medication and some protesters at the rally questioned Healey’s ability to guarantee that it will remain available in Massachusetts.

“Everybody puts out stuff like that for votes,” said Zoe Collins, who held a sign that said restrictions on abortion medication “are about controlling women.”

But others expressed confidence in Healey’s ability to protect access to the medication in Massachusetts.

“She’s absolutely going to protect it, no matter what,” said Maria Abbey Battaglia of Quincy. “It’s going to stay like that in the blue states, I still have faith in that.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.