Vermont father arrested in connection with his toddler’s death

He was also determined to be intoxicated at the time of the accident and charged with operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, said a statement by State Police.

Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, of Readsboro, Vt., was charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child, and was being held on a $100,000 bail, according to a statement by the Berkshire district attorney’s office and State Police.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his young son after he allegedly “lost” the toddler near a brook while fleeing a motor vehicle crash in Clarksburg early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Officers responded to a crash in the area of 443 Middle Road around 1:58 a.m., police said in a statement.

Galorenzo, who was driving, left the scene of the crash and “traveled on foot into or near the body of water,” said David Procopio, a spokesperson for State Police. When officers interacted with him, they learned his child might be in Hudson Brook, Procopio said.

The 2-year-old boy was in the vehicle, a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek, at the time of the crash, the statement said. He was found in the water shortly before 2:20 a.m., in the area of 150 Middle Road, where first responders began emergency first aid on scene, the statement said. The child was transported the North Adams Campus of Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Galorenzo was transported under police guard to the Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation under police guard, the statement said. He was examined as a precaution and discharged “fairly quickly,” Procopio said.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash and there is no evidence that any other vehicle was involved, Procopio said. He said did not know why Galorenzo fled the scene.

“The collision reconstruction will determine the event sequence of the crash,” he said.

No other information was immediately available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.