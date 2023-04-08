Police: 6 people wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a “senior skip day” event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people, police in South Carolina said.

The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach.

Hundreds of people including high schoolers taking an unofficial day off were on the beach at the time, and there were several altercations before shots were fired, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference.