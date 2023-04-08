Cardinals place Boston native Packy Naughton on injured list with forearm strain

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals lefthander Packy Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday because of a forearm strain.

Naughton, who graduated from Boston Latin School in 2014, was to have an MRI on Saturday.

Naughton, who turns 27 on April 16, faced three batters Friday in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee before the forearm issue caused him to leave.