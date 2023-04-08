Devon Morris, Katie Melendy help Oliver Ames softball break through in extra-innings win over Whitman-Hanson

Devon Morris blasted a high fastball off the top of the fence and Katie Melendy blasted a similar pitch through the right-center field gap for an RBI, lifting Oliver Ames to a 1-0 nonleague over Whitman-Hanson.

Knotted up in a scoreless stalemate, the Tigers refused to quit.

After four tries through the lineup, the Oliver Ames softball team did not record a hit against Whitman-Hanson hurler Lauryn Meade. With nine innings in the books, Meade did not allow a walk either and kicked off the 10th inning by recording her 17th strikeout of the afternoon.

“I know they’re talented, I know they can do it,” said Oliver Ames coach Lindsey Allison. “Just to see them believe in themselves and stay the course, support each other, and get the win – I’m ecstatic, just super excited.”

Advertisement

The Tigers (1-2), after suffering a pair of hard-fought losses earlier in the week, displayed tremendous resilience. Incorporating a mix of short swings and small ball with little effect, a smart approach to dialing in on a certain pitch paid dividends.

“You see a pitcher of the caliber [of Meade] enough times, you just kind of figure out what you are looking for, what’s the pitch and Devin finally found that,” Allison said.

Melendy pitched 10 innings without surrendering a run, striking out nine. Despite 15 base runners for the Panthers (0-3), strong team defense prevailed.

“I’m super proud of my kids for holding it together,” said Allison. “I was really impressed with Katie’s itching, getting the grounders and giving us the chance to get back to the plate and we finally broke through.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.