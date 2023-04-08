EMass tennis: In 3-0 week, Andover’s Nate Gellman headlines Players of the Week

Rachel Chen, Andover — The senior cruised at first singles, winning in straight sets in Monday’s 5-0 win over Tewksbury, and 6-0, 6-1 in Friday’s 5-0 victory over North Andover.

Deven Devaiah, Brookline — The sophomore won each of his three matches at first singles, including a dominant performance in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Sharon, along with a point in a 3-2 win over BSC rival Wellesley.

Nate Gellman, Andover — His perfect week at third singles has vaulted the Golden Warriors to a 3-0 start, highlighted by deciding 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in Friday’s 3-2 win over Westford.