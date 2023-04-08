EMass tennis: In 3-0 week, Andover’s Nate Gellman headlines Players of the Week

Rachel Chen, Andover — The senior cruised at first singles, winning in straight sets in Monday’s 5-0 win over Tewksbury, and 6-0, 6-1 in Friday’s 5-0 victory over North Andover.
Deven Devaiah, Brookline — The sophomore won each of his three matches at first singles, including a dominant performance in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Sharon, along with a point in a 3-2 win over BSC rival Wellesley.
Nate Gellman, Andover — His perfect week at third singles has vaulted the Golden Warriors to a 3-0 start, highlighted by deciding 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory in Friday’s 3-2 win over Westford.
Aislyn Kelliher/Nyla Lavoie, Plymouth North — After notching a 12-5 record together last season, the Eagles’ top doubles pair has notched three straight victories to begin 2023, including a straight-sets throttling of Quincy in Thursday’s 5-0 win.
Advertisement
Luke Spinner, Cape Cod Academy — The senior shined at first singles for the Seahawks, winning in straight sets during Wednesday’s 5-0 victory over St. John Paul II and Thursday’s 5-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth.
Caroline Sutliffe, Duxbury — The reigning Patriot MVP started her junior campaign with dominant first singles wins Tuesday against Norwell (6-0, 6-3) and on Thursday against Plymouth South (6-0, 6-0). The Green Dragons won both matches 5-0.
Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.