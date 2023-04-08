Garrett Whitlock in line to start Tuesday for Red Sox

DETROIT — Garett Whitlock was in the clubhouse Saturday ahead of the Red Sox’ afternoon matchup against the Tigers, and that’s a good omen.

Whitlock (hip) said he will start Tuesday’s game at Tampa after completing his final rehab assignment at Double A Portland.

“It felt good,” Whitlock said of his Thursday outing where he went six innings, struck out eight, and allowed just a run. “It felt like I was back to being healthy, back to being my regular self. I just went out there and attacked hitters, taking it one inning at a time — how I usually do it.”