Garrett Whitlock in line to start Tuesday for Red Sox

DETROIT — Garett Whitlock was in the clubhouse Saturday ahead of the Red Sox’ afternoon matchup against the Tigers, and that’s a good omen.
Whitlock (hip) said he will start Tuesday’s game at Tampa after completing his final rehab assignment at Double A Portland.
“It felt good,” Whitlock said of his Thursday outing where he went six innings, struck out eight, and allowed just a run. “It felt like I was back to being healthy, back to being my regular self. I just went out there and attacked hitters, taking it one inning at a time — how I usually do it.”
Of course, there’s excitement surrounding Whitlock’s return to the hill Tuesday. But for him? It’s about production, too.
“It’s good to be back, but I’m ready to really contribute and help the team out and contribute, so I’ll feel even better,” Whitlock said.
