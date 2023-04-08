Jimmy Ayers (6 goals, 2 assists) triggers surge, top-ranked St. John’s Prep lacrosse shoots past Acton-Boxborough

“Jimmy’s been outstanding,” said St. John’s Prep coach John Pynchon. “I don’t know if I’ve coached a kid whose more of a big-time player in terms of understanding when it’s time to make plays.”

A senior captain who has been a key contributor on the Eagles’ last two state title runs, Ayers scored thrice and assisted on another goal in the third, tallying two of those scores in the final 32 seconds of the frame to open a 10-6 lead. The John Hopkins commit finished with six goals and two assists.

DANVERS — With Jimmy Ayers the catalyst, two-time defending Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep delivered a decisive flurry in the third quarter to top visiting Acton-Boxborough, 12-8, in Saturday’s nonleague showdown between top-ranked lacrosse teams.

Advertisement

Senior midfielder Tyler Clayton (3 goals) scored twice in the fourth to keep Acton-Boxborough (2-1) within striking range, but dominance from Chris Esposito (18 of 22) and Prep at the faceoff X prevented the fourth-ranked Revolution from closing the gap.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryan Cho added a hat trick, Cam Matthews had two goals and an assist, and Will Steinkrauss made 13 saves for the Revolution to keep it close throughout the first half and tied, 6-6, midway through the third quarter.

Then No. 1 Prep separated with Ayers finding sophomore Cam McCarthy, and adding a few of his own tallies on some impressive individual efforts during a 4-0 run.

St. John’s Prep (2-0) is integrating new pieces on the attacking line, but looks strong in its title defense. The win avenges an 8-4 loss in A-B last April, as well as a postseason loss to the Revolution in 2018.

“That was a pivotal turning point for us last year,” Pynchon said regarding the Eagles’ early-season loss to A-B. “They came out and got right after us. I don’t think we’ve beat Acton-Boxborough since I’ve been at St. John’s. This is the first win over them in six years, so it’s nice.”