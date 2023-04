Michael Wacha strikes out 10, Padres survive ninth-inning scare to beat Braves

Wacha’s previous game with 10 strikeouts was for the Cardinals at Colorado on June 9, 2015.

Wacha (2-0) allowed only two hits — a double and single by Matt Olson — over six innings with one walk. The righthander, who pitched for St. Louis in his first seven seasons, had been 0-4 with a 5.23 ERA in eight games against the Braves.

ATLANTA — Michael Wacha matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, Juan Soto homered, and the San Diego Padres overcame a ninth-inning scare to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-1, on Saturday night.

San Diego closer Josh Hader walked Sean Murphy and gave up a bloop single to Ozzie Albies opening the ninth. Hader struck out Kevin Pillar and Marcell Ozuna, then advanced the runners on a wild pitch.

Advertisement

Hader struck out Arcia for his third save, the 15th strikeout by Braves batters, finishing a five-hitter and giving the Padres two wins in the first three games in the four-game series.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Soto put the Padres ahead with a 428-foot homer to right-center off Charlie Morton (1-1) in the third. Morton allowed three runs, two earned, six hits, and three walks in five innings.

San Diego took a 3-0 lead in the fourth but wasted an opportunity for another run. Jake Cronenworth singled, stole second, and advanced to third on catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s errant throw to second. Cronenworth scored on Rougned Odor’s grounder when d’Arnaud couldn’t handle Albies’ throw from second.

Ha-Seong Kim followed with a grounder to Matt Olson at first base. Olson’s throw to the plate skipped past d’Arnaud. Odor collided with d’Arnaud at the plate before Kim also crossed the plate. Following an appeal by the Braves, plate umpire Chad Fairchild ruled Odor didn’t initially touch the plate. After Kim scored, Ordor circled back to touch the plate, but because Kim already crossed the plate it was too late.

Advertisement

Wacha’s dominance made up the base-running blunder. He struck out the side in the third and didn’t allow a runner past second base.

Olson’s third hit, a run-scoring single off Luis García in the eighth, drove in Sam Hilliard from second base to cut San Diego’s lead to 3-1.

The first-pitch temperature was 44 degrees after steady rain most of the day.