Rich Hill offers second opinion on baseball’s new pitch clock rules

It’s jarring at first to realize a sport played for so long without a clock is now controlled by a pitch timer. But that is what it took.

The rhythm of the game has returned to what it once was as pitchers work at a brisk pace and hitters stay in the box instead of wandering around contemplating the meaning of life while adjusting their batting gloves.

Baseball’s new rules have served their purpose through the first few series of the new seasons.

But not everybody agrees.

“My firm stance is I do not like the outcome being related to a noncompetitive act,” Pirates pitcher Rich Hill said. “I don’t think anybody finds fault with it, but I think it’s a solid argument.”

Hill fears a game being decided by a ball or strike being called for a timer violation. That hasn’t happened yet, but it did occur during a Red Sox-Braves game in spring training.

“People pay in some cases $500 a seat to see competition. They’re not paying to see somebody turn around and walk back to the bench,” Hill said. “You want to see what the pitcher can do in certain situations and what the hitter can do in certain situations.”

Say this for Hill, he’s a man of principle. He’s a quick worker on the mound and the new rules fit his style seamlessly.

“I love the pace of the game. I love the time of the game. I love that the game is under three hours,” he said. “But I completely disagree with having an outcome without a competitive act. I don’t understand how you can argue against that.”

But the problem is what penalty could be levied on a pitcher or hitter to compel them to adhere to the timer? A fine?

“I have no idea what that would look like. But they have to figure something else out,” Hill said. “In my opinion, it’s a terrible situation that could happen to certain players. It could affect their careers or the outcome of the game.

“What if a playoff game ended on an automatic strike? It would be absolutely horrific for the game. That’s why I think in the playoffs you need to get rid of all this.”

Hill makes a worthwhile point. But it’s also possible an NBA game could be decided by a shot-clock violation or an NFL game on a delay-of-game violation. Part of being competitive is playing in such a way that you don’t let the timer expire.

Hill also doesn’t like that rules were essentially forced on the players. MLB’s 11-person Competition Committee has six representatives from teams, four players representing the Players Association, and one umpire.

The pace-of-game regulations were approved by a 7-4 vote with all four players (Jack Flaherty, Tyler Glasnow, Whit Merrifield, and Austin Slater) voting against them after consulting with union officials.

Not everybody's in love with the pitch clock. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

“It’s very dictatorship-like,” Hill said. “Players have no say in it. But, again, I’m not against the clock. I’m against the potential outcomes.”

Hill, 43, has the credentials to speak on these topics. He has played for 12 teams over 19 seasons in the majors.

“Baseball is a great game. I love it,” he said. “But I think they went too far.”

Theo Epstein, who has led the process for MLB, doesn’t see the current rules as untouchable. The league will listen to the players and make changes as necessary. But he also pointed out that when baseball tested the pitch timer in the minor leagues, players quickly adjusted.

“It did feel awkward for the first few weeks and there were plenty of violations, nearly two violations per game,” Epstein said during an appearance on “The Athletic Baseball Show” podcast.

“After a month we got down to less than a half a violation per game between both teams combined.”

It got to a point in the minors when working at a quicker pace felt natural to the players and the clock faded into the background. That should be the case in the majors. But Hill would like to see an adjustment made with allowing relief pitchers extra time when they enter the game. Or giving a pitcher extra time when he backs up a base.

He also doesn’t like that enforcing the shift rule could put the pitcher in a bad position.

“If the infielder is caught with his feet on the grass, the pitcher gets penalized by having a ball called. That makes no sense, absolutely no sense,” Hill said. “That should never happen.”

As passionate as Hill is about the changes and what he would like to see adjusted, he also understands their value. Baseball is an entertainment product and the product grew stale with lengthy delays between pitches. Something had to be done.

“We’re just shoes in a shoe store, we’re a product. That’s it,” Hill said. “I get that. We’re seasonal employees. This is a business. That’s the tough part about it.”

On the baseball front, Hill is enjoying his time with the Pirates. He’s the oldest player on the roster by five years.

“It’s been good. Great group of guys,” he said. “There was a youth movement here but now we have guys with a couple of years of experience in the big leagues now and can come into an environment like Fenway or Yankee Stadium and handle it.

“We’re looking forward to having a time when we win. I’ve been fortunate to be in a lot of good clubhouses and I’m in another one.”

Hill, who is with the Pirates on a one-year, $8 million deal, hasn’t put an expiration date on his career yet.

“When that time comes, I’ll know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

EX-TIGER TALES

Schreiber settles in with Red Sox

Michigan native John Schreiber had a bit of a homecoming in Detroit this week. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

John Schreiber is from Michigan, lives about 20 minutes from Comerica Park, and was in the Tigers organization from 2016-2020. He grew up rooting for the Tigers, too. Brandon Inge was his favorite player.

In 2013, Schreiber was cheering like crazy for the Tigers in the American League Championship Series against the Red Sox.

“I still don’t know how they lost that series,” Schreiber said. “That was a great team. I remember being home watching on TV and being crushed that they lost.”

But his baseball home is now in Boston. The Red Sox plucked him off waivers in 2021 and Schreiber had a 2.25 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his first 69 appearances.

His slow arm slot offers a different look that makes him effective against lefthanded hitters. The 29-year-old righthander is also not afraid to challenge hitters, although he had an uncharacteristic four walks in his first four innings this season.

“He’s a guy we trust,” Sox manager Alex Cora said.

This weekend, Schreiber was able to sleep in his own bed for a few days while on a road trip and spend time with his wife and 2-month-old son.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The new light shows at Fenway have sparked some conversation. Ultimately, a few seconds in a game is not a big deal, right?

The real significance is how much better the field looks at night. The new LED lights are a big upgrade from the metal halide lights that were at Fenway. There used to be dark spots in the left-field corner, deep center field, and in the right-field gap. Now there’s even lighting across the field.

“It’s a lot better than it was before,” right fielder Alex Verdugo said.

The field looks a bit like a well-lit stage with it being a little darker in the stands. One issue Sox players have mentioned is that high popups disappear for a second when they get above the lights. That’s being looked into and adjustments could be made.

You can argue about the quality of the roster, but the Sox have made some good improvements to Fenway over the last few years.

▪ The Sox announced a crowd of 24,477 for Wednesday’s game against the Pirates at Fenway. That’s the smallest crowd for a home game (discounting the 2020-21 pandemic seasons) since May 2, 2000, when they drew 22,897 against the Tigers.

Yes, it was 41 degrees for a midweek day game against the Pirates. But the Sox have played plenty of day games in bad weather against downtrodden teams since 2000.

They also had a (somewhat suspicious) sellout streak at home from 2003-13. In those days, it didn’t matter what the weather was.

▪ Masataka Yoshida batted fourth in his first seven games as a rookie. The last Red Sox rookie to do that was 24-year-old Watertown native Jack Hoey, who hit cleanup in his first nine games in 1906.

Hoey was productive at first but ultimately hit .232 over parts of three seasons and was back in the minors by 1908.

▪ The Sox don’t miss many opportunities to sell ad space, even in the visitor’s clubhouse.

Opposing players have metal lockers with a shelf at the top. The thin strip of the shelf that faces out now has the name of a private jet company. The company’s logo is emblazoned on the inside wall of the locker.

So if a player does a television interview in front of his locker, the ad will get in the picture.

▪ Kourtney Turner, Justin’s wife, ran the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19 and will run Boston on April 17 to benefit the Red Sox Foundation. Go to givebutter.com/BostonKourt if you want to contribute.

ETC.

Marmol quick to draw a line

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol is an old school guy. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

At 36, Oli Marmol of the Cardinals is the youngest manager in baseball.

He’s also pretty old school.

When Tyler O’Neill was thrown out at the plate Tuesday after a leisurely turn around third base, Marmol made it known he didn’t appreciate it.

“We’ve got a lot of guys playing really hard. That’s not our style of play as far as the effort rounding the bag there,” Marmol told reporters after a 4-1 loss against the Braves. “It’s unacceptable.”

O’Neill was not apologetic.

“I think [Marmol] was pretty blunt about it,” he said. “He didn’t think I gave the best effort. You know, I’m out here every day grinding my [butt] off, giving it my all, and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here … I’m trying to score that run, of course. I’m not there to dog it, at all. Those are pretty strong words from him, so that’s good to know.”

On Wednesday, O’Neill was out of the lineup. He later pinch hit.

“There is a standard here. You meet it, you play. You don’t, you don’t,” Marmol said.

O’Neill’s response: “These conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out loose like they have. It should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but who’s to say?”

There was a time when managers regularly held players accountable and happily acknowledged their actions. When it happens now, it’s usually behind the scenes. But given the expectations in St. Louis, Marmol seemed eager to set the bar for his personal expectations.

Extra bases

Through Thursday, there were 1.31 stolen bases per game, up from 1.02 last season. If that trend holds, there would be 3,183 steals this season. There hasn’t been a season with 3,000-plus stolen bases since 2012 (3,229) … Shohei Ohtani threw 111 pitches in his second start for the Angels. He threw that many pitches once last season and that was in September … MLB went four years without any team captains. But now Aaron Judge (Yankees) and Salvador Pérez (Royals) have the title. Pérez is wearing a “C” on his uniform, the first player to do that since Jason Varitek in 2011 … Longtime baseball writer Claire Smith won the prestigious Red Smith Award for major contributions to sports journalism. Smith covered baseball for the Hartford Courant, New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, and ESPN, much of it during a time when women were a rarity on the baseball beat. On that topic, the Portland Sea Dogs hired Rylee Pay to join Emma Tiedemann in their radio booth. They’re the second all-female booth in baseball history … Yankees senior adviser Omar Minaya had a big week. His son, Justin, was signed by the Portland Trail Blazers out of the NBA’s G League. The 6-6 forward played four years at South Carolina and was granted a fifth season that he took at Providence College. He went undrafted in 2022 but stayed with it and made his way to the NBA. Minaya scored 8 points in his debut Tuesday … Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at Fenway Park on Monday to see his brother, Canaan, play for the Pirates … The Nationals drew a crowd of only 10,754 for Monday night’s game against the Rays, the second-smallest crowd since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 … The Guardians wore a “JA” patch on their uniforms Friday to honor the late John Adams, the fan who played a bass drum in the bleachers at home games from 1973-2019. Adams died in January … The Angels have made progress in baseball operations under general manager Perry Minasian. But their business operations continue to be poorly handled. Team president John Carpino instructed the team-owned radio network to remove The Athletic’s Sam Blum from their “Beat Reporter Roundtable” show because he was too negative. Two other beat writers, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register and Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com then quit the show in protest. The Angels haven’t won a playoff series since 2009 and last had a winning record in 2015. What is there to be positive about? … Joe Tacopina, one of Donald Trump’s many lawyers, represented Alex Rodriguez during MLB’s Biogenesis scandal in 2013. Tacopina appeared on ESPN Radio at the time and when asked about drug use in baseball said, “I’m not going to start naming all the other players, but some of them are god-like in Boston right now.” David Ortiz took offense and he and Rodriguez were at odds for a time … Randy Johnson is now featured at two museums in Cooperstown. A collection of 30 photographs he took in Africa is now on display at the Fenimore Art Museum through Sept. 17. Johnson was a photojournalism student when he played at USC and returned to photography after retiring in 2010. His work has appeared in several publications, including Rolling Stone … Happy birthday to Mike Brumley, who is 60. The infielder played at the University of Texas with Roger Clemens. The Red Sox took Clemens in the first round of the 1983 draft and Brumley in the second round. Brumley and Dennis Eckersley were traded to the Cubs in 1984 for the ill-fated Bill Buckner. The Sox brought Brumley back as a free agent in 1991 and he appeared in 65 games over two seasons. Brumley retired after the 1996 season and went into coaching and returned to the majors with the Mariners and Cubs.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.