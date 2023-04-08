Pavel Zacha sparks Bruins to 62nd win, tying NHL record

Zacha, the ex-Devils forward, provided the 2-0 lead with his pair of goals in the opening five minutes. Tyler Bertuzzi assisted on both strikes.

The win, their fifth in a row, brought the Bruins even with the 2018-19 Lightning and the 1995-96 Red Wings for the most wins in an NHL season. They’ll have a chance for No. 63 Sunday night when they face the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Paced by Pavel Zacha’s pair of first-period goals, the Bruins Saturday night became shareholders at the top of the NHL record book with their 62nd win of the season, a 2-1 trimming of the New Jersey Devils at the Garden.

Linus Ullmark, closing in on Pete Peeters’ franchise record for wins (40), posted his 39th win with 29 saves, improving his record to 39-6-1. He’ll have his chance for No. 40 back at the Garden Tuesday night when the Caps come to town.

Now 62-12-5, the Bruins already have clinched the President’s Trophy as the top team in the league, directed by bench boss Jim Montgomery. Montgomery has joined Jon Cooper (Tampa) and Scotty Bowman (Detroit) in the select group of coaches to pin up 62 wins in a season.

The Bruins, following the games vs. the Flyers and Caps, will wrap up the regular season Thursday night in Montreal. With 129 points, the Bruin are three shy of the 1976-77 Canadiens (132) for most in league history.

Somewhat lost in the shuffle during his time in New Jersey, Zacha had his old team’s attention right from the start with his two goals (career high Nos. 19 and 20) in the opening 4:44.

Zacha potted his first at the 2:00 mark, only 56 seconds after the Devils went shorthanded for an interference infraction on Brad Marchand. Parked off the paint, Zacha was in perfect position to deflect Hampus Lindholm’s long wrister for a 1-0 lead.

It was assist No. 42 of the season for the smooth-skating Lindholm, adding to his career-high total.

The Bruins power play struggled mightily in the second half of the season. But they looked far sharper off the start, in part because Marchand started the night fixed on getting shots on net. He landed two shots on net in the sequence that ultimately led to Lindholm squeezing off the shot that Zacha tipped past Mackenzie Blackwood.

Only 2:44 later, the Devils yet to get their legs moving, Zacha potted No. 2, helped by linemate David Pastrnak’s misfire from the left side. Pastrnak’s sizzling one-timer, his trademark shot, went wide left of the near post and ricocheted sharply off the rear wall. Zacha, blitzing down the slot, reached out with his long stick and knocked in a backhander for the 2-0 lead.

The speedy Jesper Bratt, one of the surging young kids who helped convince the Devs they could part with Zacha, cut the lead in half, 2-1, with 6:21 gone in the first. Jack Hughes made the key play, sliding a pinpoint pass to Bratt near the offensive blue line, sending Bratt racing alone down the slot for a top-of-the-crease backhand finish on Linus Ullmark. Goal No. 32, a career high, for the 24-year-old Bratt.

Marchand, who landed only 27 shots on net during the 14-game goal-scoring drought he carried into the night, finished the first period with five of his club’s 22 shots on net. The L’il Ball o’Hate was intent on firing, and intent on finding the target. He was a perfect 5-for-5 on his attempts.

Tyler Bertuzzi assisted on both of the Bruins’ first-period goals, equalling his best offensive production since arriving from Detroit at the trade deadline. He clicked for 1-1–2 vs. the Habs on March 23.

The Bruins, after landing 22 shots in the first period, added 10 more in the second and held a 32-20 shot margin after 40 minutes.

The Bruins took the 2-1 lead into the second break. In 79 games this season, they’ve only trailed 16 times at the 40:00 mark.

