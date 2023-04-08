Quinnipiac beats Minnesota in overtime to win NCAA men’s hockey championship

It had been a frustrating tournament for Quinnipiac’s Collin Graf. The sophomore from Lincoln, Mass., led the Bobcats with 20 goals and 38 assists, but had failed to score in the postseason.

Sam Lipkin set up the winning score, carrying the puck down the right side and sending it across the middle to Quillan, who beat his man to the post and brought back across the front, flipping it past Minnesota goalie Justen Close (27 saves). Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets finished with 13 saves.

TAMPA, Fla. — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to lift the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team to its first NCAA men’s hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Minnesota at Amalie Arena Saturday night.

Advertisement

Until his team needed him the most.

With Quinnipiac trailing, 2-1, Graf beat Close five-hole at 17:47 to even the score and send the game to overtime.

The Bobcats had been dominating the third period when coach Rand Pecknold called timeout and pulled Perets with 3:28 remaining for the extra skater and Quinnipiac on the power play. Minnesota killed the penalty, but Graf scored the equalizer five seconds after the Gophers returned to full strength.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Quinnipiac outshot Minnesota, 14-2, in the third period and held a 29-15 advantage heading into overtime.

Minnesota appeared to be on the verge of ending a 20-year championship drought when it took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Leading, 1-0, after the first period, the Gophers expanded their lead when captain Brock Faber sent in a shot from the point that caromed off the boards and back to the front of the net, where senior Jaxon Nelson used all of his 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound frame to muscle his way into position down low and knock the puck past Perets at 4:24 of the second period.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac answered when captain Zach Metsa sent in a pass from along the right boards to the front of the Minnesota net, connecting with Cristophe Tellier, who one-timed the puck past Close at 7:41 to pull the Bobcats to within 2-1. That was how the score remained for the rest of the period, with Quinnipiac holding an 11-6 edge in shots for the second period and 15-13 on the night.

On Friday, Minnesota coach Bob Motzko shared what his message to his team was as it prepared for the Bobcats.

“Which team doesn’t make the mistakes tomorrow in one-and-done games, that’s what we talk about,” said Motzko. “There’s going to be enough plays out there for both teams to win it. But you’ve got to leave the plays in the locker room that can cost you — discipline, turnovers. And that’s the boring talk that you’re going to get. But that’s what it comes down to.”

That certainly looked to be a key factor as the Gophers held a one-goal lead after the first 40 minutes. An uncharacteristic mistake by the Bobcats allowed Minnesota to grab an early lead in the first period. Senior defenseman Jayden Lee held the puck behind his own net as his team made a line change, but he fanned on his attempt on a long pass, the puck slowly crossing the blue line, where it was met by hard-charging Gophers forward Connor Kurth.

The freshman took off toward the Quinnipiac goal and drifted right, drawing Perets out of the net as he circled around and sent the puck back out front to John Mittelstadt, who buried it in the open net at 5:35. That was the only goal of the opening 20 minutes as the Gophers held a 1-0 lead on a 7-3 shot advantage.

Advertisement

Two nights earlier, it was the younger Mittelstadt, Luke, who was finding the back of the net, potting two goals for the Gophers in a 6-2 win over Boston University in the opening game of the Frozen Four.

It was a matchup of the NCAA’s top offense and top defense, as Minnesota entered the night averaging 4.26 goals per game, while the stingy Bobcats were allowing just 1.55 goals per game behind their suffocating 1-1-3 trap and the play of Perets, who led the nation in winning percentage (.859), goals against average(1.48), and shutouts (10). The two-time Mike Richter Award finalist’s .932 save percentage was second only to Northeastern’s Devon Levi.

The Gophers were in the championship game for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Union in Philadelphia, while Quinnipiac was playing in its first title game since 2016, when it lost to North Dakota at Amalie Arena.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.