Red Sox take full advantage of the Tigers’ struggling pitchers to score a lopsided win

DETROIT — The Tigers on Saturday looked every bit like the team that won just 66 games last year, and the Red Sox took full advantage in their 14-5 win to solidify a series victory at Comerica Park.

The Sox put up six runs in the second inning after the strike zone suddenly eluded Tigers starter Joey Wentz.

Masataka Yoshida drew one of his three walks to open up the second frame. Two batters later, Alex Verdugo laced a one-out double down the right-field line, putting both runners in scoring position. After the second out of the inning, it looked as if the Red Sox would come up empty with the bottom of the order struggling. However, Kiké Hernández negotiated a walk to load the bases. Wentz then walked Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder to bring in the first two runs and his day was over.