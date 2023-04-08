Red Sox take full advantage of the Tigers’ struggling pitchers to score a lopsided win

DETROIT — The Tigers on Saturday looked every bit like the team that won just 66 games last year, and the Red Sox took full advantage in their 14-5 win to solidify a series victory at Comerica Park.
The Sox put up six runs in the second inning after the strike zone suddenly eluded Tigers starter Joey Wentz.
Masataka Yoshida drew one of his three walks to open up the second frame. Two batters later, Alex Verdugo laced a one-out double down the right-field line, putting both runners in scoring position. After the second out of the inning, it looked as if the Red Sox would come up empty with the bottom of the order struggling. However, Kiké Hernández negotiated a walk to load the bases. Wentz then walked Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder to bring in the first two runs and his day was over.
The Sox were just getting started with Rafael Devers at the plate and Tigers reliever Garrett Hill inheriting a bases-loaded jam.
On a 2-1 count, Devers displayed his unique ability to get to any pitch, staying on a 85 mile-per-hour sinker running low and away, and tagging it for a grand slam to left field. The slam was the first of two homers for Devers, who now has 13 multi-homer contests, the previous occasion on July 7 last season against the Yankees.
In the third inning, Adam Duvall put this game out of reach, smashing a two-run shot to left-center field, his fourth homer of the season.
The offensive outburst gave Tanner Houck a ton of breathing room in his second start. Houck compiled a quality outing, going five innings and yielding just three hits and two runs. He struck out four and walked two.
The series win for the 4-4 Red Sox marks their second in three chances. The Sox will try for a sweep Sunday before traveling to St. Petersburg, Fla., for a four-game series against the undefeated Rays, who moved to 8-0 after another win Saturday.
