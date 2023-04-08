Game 8: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

After a disappointing home sweep at the hands of the Pirates, the Red Sox can bounce back with a series-clinching win against the Tigers on the road Saturday.
Tanner Houck is on the hill for his second start of the season. He’s only faced the Tigers once, throwing a scoreless inning for a save last June.
With Michael Lorenzen injured, Detroit has turned to second-year southpaw Joey Wentz as a fifth starter; he’ll make his ninth career appearance Saturday and his first against the Sox.
Lineups
RED SOX (3-4): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 5.40 ERA)
TIGERS (2-5): TBA
Pitching: LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 5.06 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wentz: Has not faced any Boston batters
Tigers vs. Houck: Eric Haase 0-1, Austin Meadows 0-2, Jonathan Schoop 0-1, Spencer Torkelson 1-1
Stat of the day: The Sox have scored eight runs in the first inning this season, most in the American League.
Notes: Adam Duvall homered again Thursday; Duvall has been red hot, piling up three homers and 12 RBIs while batting .458 through the first week of the season ... Rafael Devers had gone hitless in his last 12 official at-bats before delivering two extra-base rockets Thursday ... Kenley Jansen kept a souvenir after notching the last three outs for his first career save, hanging on to the ball ... Miguel Cabrera, who is retiring after the season, had an RBI single in the series opener ... Wentz allowed three runs and four hits in 5 ⅓ innings at Tampa Bay in his first outing of the season.
