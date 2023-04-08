Game 8: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

After a disappointing home sweep at the hands of the Pirates, the Red Sox can bounce back with a series-clinching win against the Tigers on the road Saturday.

Tanner Houck is on the hill for his second start of the season. He’s only faced the Tigers once, throwing a scoreless inning for a save last June.

With Michael Lorenzen injured, Detroit has turned to second-year southpaw Joey Wentz as a fifth starter; he’ll make his ninth career appearance Saturday and his first against the Sox.