Revolution break through early, keep the pressure on to beat CF Montreal

CF Montreal (1-5-0, 3 points) failed to threaten and was shut out for the fifth time this season.

Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil, and Bobby Wood converted their second goals of the season and Giacomo Vrioni added a late score as the Revolution (5-1-1, 16 points) have compiled their second-best record at the start of a season.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution regained their edge with a 4-0 win over CF Montreal Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, a week after losing their first-place standing in the Eastern Conference.

Borrero finished off a short corner kick from the left, Gustavo Bou and Gil playing a give-and-go. Borrero lined up 25 yards out, dipping the shot into the upper right corner of the net in the 21st minute, the team’s earliest goal of the season.

Gil increased the lead with a penalty kick four minutes into first half stoppage time. Gil chipped goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois four minutes after a handling call on Gabriele Corbo. Referee Tori Penso whistled for a penalty after Corbo appeared to punch a low, point-blank shot by Wood, but did not allow the attempt until after an on-field video review. Wood increased the edge to 3-0 after defender Joel Waterman misplayed a long ball, going in on Kamal Miller to score. Vrioni scored the final goal off a long ball from Djordje Petrovic, controlling near the center circle, then running in to finish from the top of the penalty area in the 86th minute.

This was the second of four MLS home games this month for the Revolution, who visit the Columbus Crew next Saturday.

