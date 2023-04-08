Salvador Pérez keys Royals’ comeback win over Giants

With Kansas City trailing, 5-1, in the seventh, Franmil Reyes homered off Ross Stripling to cut the lead to three. Pérez tied the game with a three-run blast off Stripling in the eighth.

Eaton pinch ran for Vinnie Pasquantino , who led off the ninth with a double off Giants closer Camilo Doval . Eaton advanced to third on a ground out by Hunter Dozier and sprinted to the plate on a wild pitch by Doval (0-1).

Salvador Pérez hit a tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Nate Eaton scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as the Royals rallied past the Giants, 6-5, Saturday in San Francisco.

Advertisement

The Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, but Royals reliever Taylor Clarke (1-0) struck out Thairo Estrada, Brandon Crawford, and Sabol.

Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save with the Royals.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Stanton powers Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton homered to cap New York’s three-run fifth inning, and the Yankees went on to a 4-1 victory over the Orioles in Baltimore.

Anthony Volpe tripled for his first big league extra-base hit, Jhony Brito (2-0) allowed a run in five innings in his second career start and Aaron Hicks delivered a crucial RBI single for the Yankees. But it was Stanton’s 436-foot homer that was the lasting image of this game, clearing the deepest part of Baltimore’s big wall in left field.

The exit velocity was 116.3 miles per hour, Stanton’s 26th homer of at least 116 m.p.h. since 2015, when Statcast began tracking. Teammate Aaron Judge, with 15, is the only other player with more than six.

Hicks had been 0 for 8 this season before his two-out single tied the game in the fourth.

Volpe, New York’s rookie shortstop, led off the fifth with a triple and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s double. After a wild pitch, Judge hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. One out later, Austin Voth replaced Irvin and immediately allowed Stanton’s third home run.

Advertisement

Diamondbacks hammer out win

Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo each hit two-run homers, Alek Thomas had four hits, and the Diamondbacks overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Dodgers, 12-8, in Phoenix.

Arizona came into the game hitting just .230 as a team but pounded out 17 hits, including eight for extra bases. Thomas had started the season 0 for 16 before his four-hit outburst, which included a triple, two runs scored, and an RBI.

Arizona’s speed helped grind out multiple runs. Corbin Carroll scored twice on singles, both after stealing second base. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on a sacrifice fly following what looked like a double that he stretched into a triple.

Gurriel, Marte, and Josh Rojas all had three hits.

The Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, capped by James Outman’s 423-foot, two-run homer.

Mariners hand Quantrill rare home loss

Eugenio Suárez drove in two runs and the Mariners got to Cal Quantrill early before handing Cleveland’s starter his first home loss since 2019 with a 3-2 win over the Guardians.

Suárez hit RBI singles in the first and second innings off Quantrill (0-1), who came in 14-0 in 34 regular-season starts at Progressive Field. The righthander hadn’t lost a home start since Sept. 9, 2019, when he was with San Diego.

Marco Gonzales (1-0) allowed one run in 5⅔ innings, and Seattle’s bullpen came through again as the Mariners won their sixth straight in Cleveland. Paul Sewald put two on in the ninth before getting his second save in two days.

Advertisement

Phillies rally in ninth

Bryon Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a winning single to lead the host Phillies over the Reds, 3-2.

Cincinnati’s bullpen wasted a tremendous effort from lefthander Nick Lodolo, who struck out a career-high 12 and tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings. He walked only two batters over 106 pitches and left with a 1-0 lead.

Alexis Díaz (0-1), who struck out the side in the eighth, couldn’t escape the ninth. He walked Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm singled up the middle. Brandon Marsh ripped an RBI single to make it 2-1.

Díaz got the hook for Ian Giabut, who allowed Edmundo Sosa’s tying sacrifice fly. Marsh stole second place and sped home on Stott’s single.

Yankees put pair on injured list

The Yankees put infielder Josh Donaldson and righthander Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list. Donaldson went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Loáisiga went on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The Yankees also transferred Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendonitis) to the 60-day IL … Rays center fielder Jose Siri was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring suffered on a leaping catch against Oakland on Friday … Darin Ruf agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants, reuniting with his former team six days after he was released by the Mets. The 36-year-old spent parts of three seasons with San Francisco from 2020-22. San Francisco also placed catcher Roberto Pérez on the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain.