Square talk hopefully key to getting Brad Marchand untracked

Specifically, coach Jim Montgomery has reminded Marchand of late to approach the net with his upper body parallel with — or square to — the opposition’s netminder. When he presents with his upper torso slightly gyrated toward the net, exposing the No. 63 on his sleeve, noted Montgomery, then that’s the “tell” that he’s looking to pass instead of shoot.

Brad Marchand’s numbers are down, especially his goal scoring. Long one of the game’s elite left wings, the pesky Bruin entered Saturday night’s matchup against the visiting Devils without a goal in his last 14 games, and only one strike in the 19 games since Feb. 25.

In short, subtleties are critical, especially in a game in which the best goalies snuff out around 93 of every 100 shots on net. The side shoulder pointed toward the net increases what are already good odds for the guy in the crease.

“Then the goalie has to honor you — and that’s the whole difference,” said Montgomery, explaining how having shoulders square to the net forces netminders to anticipate a shot, while also factoring the risk of a pass. “And it’s five on five for [Marchand] as much as it is five on four. And five on four in general, on our power play, with more shoulders [square] we are drastically better than when we’ve got the side number [on the sleeve] pointed at the goalie — that’s not a good look on the power play.”

Marchand has been a mainstay for years on the club’s first power-play unit. He was back there again Saturday, lined up as usual with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, along with a roving David Pastrnak and point man Hampus Lindholm.

The power play has been a Bruins bugaboo for much of the second half of the season. It perked up slightly of late, going 4 for 10 over three games, and then posted an 0 for 4 in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

If Marchand could warm up those hands, which delivered eight power-play goals among the 20 he had prior to Saturday night, the power play could regain is high-threat standing. Entering the night, he had only two PPGs since Dec. 15, and his most recent came Jan. 18 — one of the longest droughts of his career.

During his 14-game dry spell, Marchand landed only 27 shots on net, while DeBrusk put up 45, six of which he cashed in for goals. In lockstep with Marchand, he also was skunked on the power play in the 14 games. His most recent PPG came Feb. 18.

“His focus has not been on creating his own shot,” said Montgomery, referring to Marchand’s recent malaise. “It’s been on creating shots for other people. We’ve shown him stats — his shots, comparing this year to last year, are down. It’s not by a huge amount, but just a little bit, and that changes how you are in attack mode.”

Hall returns to action

The No. 2 PP unit welcomed back the familiar face of left wing Taylor Hall, who was back in the lineup for the first time since twisting a knee Feb. 25 at Vancouver.

Hall, 31, lined up with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. On the advantage, he rode with Tyler Bertuzzi and Pavel Zacha, a unit backed by point men Dmitry Orlov and Charlie McAvoy.

“Tonight’s the night for Taylor Hall,” a beaming Montgomery reported after the morning workout in Brighton. “We’re excited to have him back.”

In the afternoon, To make room for Hall, the Bruins placed Nick Foligno and Derek Forbort on the long-term injured list (LTIR), which does not necessarily indicate they will be sidelined for the start of the postseason, and Oscar Steen was assigned to AHL Providence. The Foligno-Forbort moves helped accommodate the space needed for Hall’s $6 million cap hit.

Prior to exiting, Hall had a 16-20–36 line in 58 games. His No. 1 asset is his high-end speed, something that Montgomery figures should improve the entries on the power play. The entries too often have looked like comic Keystone Kops fire drills for the better part of three months.

“The pace of play is what you’re going to be seeing in the playoffs,” Hall said late Saturday morning, noting the challenge presented by the resurgent Devils. “I’m excited to get back and be thrown into the fire a little bit and I feel like I’m ready.”

Hall produced some of his most effective play this year when riding with Coyle and Frederic. To step right back into a familiar combo some seven weeks later offered him a slight advantage.

“Helps a lot,” he said. “They’re good players. They’ve been playing well. I know what to expect with them and they know what to expect with me. Key for me is to get my legs under me as soon as I can and make plays when they’re there. If there’s not, then keeping it simple at times is what you do–but when it;’s time to make plays I am ready to do that.”

McAvoy good to go

McAvoy was back in the lineup after exiting Thursday night’s action midway through the second period with an upper-body injury.

The big defenseman’s quick return was somewhat surprising, after Montgomery said postgame Thursday that he was inclined to shut him down as a precautionary measure through the weekend matchups against the Devils and Flyers (Sunday).

“We just weren’t sure,” said Montgomery. “Obviously, he’s progressed really well. At this juncture, where we’re at, we would not be risking anything — so he’s 100 percent.”

Net result: Ullmark first

Linus Ullmark drew the start vs. the Devils and Jeremy Swayman will be on duty Sunday in Philadelphia. Ullmark then will start here Tuesday night vs. the Capitals, said Montgomery, adding that he is uncertain who’ll be in net Thursday for the regular-season closer in Montreal.

“That TBDBB — to be determined by Bob,” said Montgomery, referring to goalie coach Bob Essensa.

Ullmark, the lead-pipe cinch to capture his first Vezina, entered the night No. 1 in the league in all three goalie metrics, including wins (38-6-1), GAA (1.90), and save percentage (.937). His win Sunday in St. Louis tied him with Tiny Thompson for second-most wins in a season by a Bruins goalie. Peter Peeters holds the mark with 40 (1982-93).

Devils add another Hughes

The Devils signed defenseman Luke Hughes — the 19-year-old brother of All-Star center Jack Hughes — to a three-year contract, though he was not in action Saturday. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal two days after Luke’s college season ended with Michigan’s Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac. Luke was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft; Jack, just 21, was the first overall selection in 2019 . . . David Pastrnak entered with 57 goals for the season, giving him possibly four cracks to become only the second Bruin to connect for 60. Phil Esposito reached that rarified air four times, including his last full season here (1974-75). Only 22 NHLers have summited Mount 60.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.