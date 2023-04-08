Sizing up the Bruins’ potential first-round playoff opponents

Such is life in the NHL’s division-centric playoff format: a team can zero in more closely and with greater assuredness on the opponent in Round 2 than the one, two, three, maybe even four candidates that pose the more imminent danger in the first-round best-of-seven matchup.

They at least know, provided they survive Round 1, that they’ll face either the Maple Leafs or Lightning for a chance to reach the Eastern Conference finals. That either/or was inked into the schedule some 10 days ago.

Their first-round opponent yet to be determined, and dates for their first two home games hermetically sealed in the mayonnaise jar that sits on Funk & Wagnalls’ porch, the Bruins still will have tiny bits of mystery left in their regular season leading up to taking on the Flyers on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

These are the kind of mathematical complexities typically reserved this time of year for when we stare blankly at our IRS tax forms. Makes no sense. No one to call to make it all clear. But here we are.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Entering weekend play, the Panthers, Islanders, and Penguins remained in a spirited game of three-card monte (no relation to the Bruins coach) to sort out the two wild-card spots in the East. The Bruins, parked at No. 1 in the East with hands around their Presidents’ Trophy, ultimately will face the No. 8 seed, a matter possibly not finalized until the Bruins end the regular season Thursday night in Montreal.

In the meantime, let’s drill down on the three would-be opponents, all of whom the Bruins handled quite capably in the regular season.

The Bruins went 3-0-0 vs. the Islanders, 3-0-0 vs. the Penguins, and 2-1-1 vs. the Panthers, the latter of whom only 10 days ago looked to be cooked. But then ex-Yale goalie Alex Lyon stepped in, rattled off five consecutive wins, and boosted the South Floridians into the top wild-card spot as of Friday morning. Prior to that stretch, Lyon was 10-10-4 since breaking into the NHL in 2017-18.

Advertisement

Of the three potential opponents, it could be the Islanders, even with Mathew Barzal’s return iffy, that would present the Bruins the stiffest test. They have solid structure front to back, especially since acquiring Bo Horvat as their No. 1 center in a Jan. 30 trade with Vancouver. Above all, they have top-notch netminding with Ilya Sorokin at No. 1, backed by Semyon Varlamov.

Barzal, who returned to light skating last weekend, was injured here Feb. 18 when then-soon-to-be-ex-Bruin Craig Smith crunched him into the sidewall inside the Islanders’ defensive zone. The slick forward has not played since.

In four games with Barzal riding on his wing, Horvat scored three goals, the duo showing precisely the kind of chemistry that Lou Lamoriello envisioned in the high-end swap that sent Anthony Beauvillier and a first-round pick to the Canucks. If not for the deal, the Islanders were on a bee line for a second straight playoff DNQ. Last spring’s swing and miss cost Barry Trotz his job behind the bench. Another DNQ could send Lamoriello packing.

Of the three clubs in the mix, the Sorokin-Varlamov duo is the closest answer any of them have to the Linus Ullmark-Jeremy Swayman give-a-guy-a-hug combo. Ullmark, the surefire Vezina winner, was in net for all three wins vs. the Islanders and gave up only six goals on 80 shots (.925 save percentage).

Advertisement

Sorokin, now in his third season, remained in Russia and played for CSKA Moscow for six more season years after the Islanders drafted him in 2014. Entering Friday, he was 29-21-7 and his save percentage (.924) ranked third among the 26 goalies with at least 20 wins. Ullmark remained at the top with a career-best .937.

Next in line for degree of difficulty: the Panthers.

Last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners, even with prized acquisition Matthew Tkachuk delivering full value (105 points prior to facing the Capitals Saturday), have been on the outside looking in for virtually the entire season. Goaltending has been the No. 1 bugaboo.

Veteran Sergei Bobrovsky, who returned to form (39 wins) last season, reverted to the milquetoast form he displayed through most of his first two seasons in Sunrise. Then Spencer Knight, a lackluster 9-8-3, on Feb. 24 entered treatment in the Player Assistance Program for an indefinite period. The 21-year-old former Boston College standout remains out, leaving coach Paul Maurice with little option but to hand the job to Lyon.

Bobrovsky lost three consecutive starts (Leafs, Rangers, Senators) at the end of March, surrendering 13 goals, prior to Lyon going on his stellar run. In a duel Tuesday night with ex-Northeastern standout Devon Levi, Lyon turned away 39 shots in a 2-1 win over the Sabres. In his five straight wins, he surrendered only seven goals, delivering the most inspirational backstopping the Panthers have had all season. Just in time.

Advertisement

Lyon, 30, never has logged a second of NHL playoff action. But in a season all but washed down the 24-square-foot storm drain that has been the Panthers net, it looks like Maurice has little option but to go with him.

Finally, the Penguins. Hard to fathom a club captained by Sidney Crosby as the potential soft touch in a three-team scrum, but the NHL’s other black-and-gold entry too often has looked tired and out of answers since posting their last back-to-back wins (Flyers-Rangers) in mid-March.

The Penguins were rubbed out easily Tuesday night by the resurgent Devils, 5-1, a dispiriting loss that dipped them 1 point out of a wild-card spot behind the Panthers and Islanders. That left them 4-8-0 since those back-to-back wins, a stretch in which they were outscored, 44-32. Their 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday kept them within a point.

For a club with a high-scoring pedigree, the Penguins just don’t score enough and give up far too many. As of Friday morning, they ranked No. 19 in both categories. Most troubling of all, their season goal differential stood at minus-2, a reflection on spotty defense and spottier goaltending.

Tristan Jarry, their No. 1 goalie, went into Saturday’s game with the Red Wings carrying a 2.94 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Not Let’em-in-Lacher horrible, but rather pedestrian numbers to backstop a club that hasn’t produced the kind of scoring bang that has been central to why Pittsburgh entered the season with a league-best 16 consecutive years of playoff qualification.

Advertisement

Now they have just a few games to button up that hole in net and find some scoring touch, or the streak ends here.

OFFSEASON OF CHANGE?

Cap crunch will mean tough choices

Nick Foligno is looking more and more like a future salary cap casualty. Lawrence Scott/Getty

Provided they’re cleared for takeoff, veteran forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno can be added back into the Bruins roster mix as of this week, all significant salary cap-related sins absolved once the playoffs begin. Hall and Foligno, both dealing with late-season knee injuries, accounted for a combined cap hit of $9.8 million this season — a weighty number that could mean one or both not returning for 2023-24.

Foligno ($3.8 million) is on an expiring deal and highly unlikely to be back, unless his legit love of his golden years tour here convinces him to take, say, 30 cents on the dollar for a one- or two-year deal. Possible. See: Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Hall, with two more years to go at $6 million per, can be dealt to any of 21 teams without his approval. For a guy with his profile, skills, and speed, the pay is fair. But the trade market could be soft if the ex-MVP isn’t fully healed from injury or can’t provide offensive pop in the playoffs. His most likely starting spot will be No. 3 left wing, with Charlie Coyle at center and Tyler Bertuzzi at right wing.

No matter what happens in the playoff run, be it boom or bust, a meager $1 million bump in next season’s cap seemingly makes it all but impossible for general manager Don Sweeney to tie up newly acquired UFAs Bertuzzi ($4.75 million), Dmitry Orlov ($5.1 million), and Garnet Hathaway ($1.5 million). The easiest to keep could be Hathaway, but a club such as Detroit, desperate to add sandpaper, might make that impossible.

The salary-cap machinations become all the harder if Bergeron and/or Krejci decide this season was just too much fun to exit the rink for retirement. Keep in mind, strictly from a math standpoint, their combined cap hit this season of $3.5 million, if deleted, doesn’t cover the boost of some $4.55 million David Pastrnak has coming this fall when his cap hit climbs to a club-record $11.25 million.

A key factor here, too, is what number it will take to extend Jeremy Swayman. His range, on a second contract (RFA), projects in the $3 million-$4.5 million neighborhood. All conversations begin with goaltending, and there should be no quibble with that range, but that minimal cap boost for 2023-24 could lead to some unexpected, excruciating decisions on Causeway Street.

Connor Clifton, also about to reach UFA, could see open-market offers of $3 million or more, triple his current salary. He’s earned it. But that number will be his ticket to the transport portal.

Sweeney, now eight years in the GM role, had his best year on the job, no matter what happens the rest of the way. But as we’ve seen elsewhere, particularly in Chicago and Tampa, the price of success is the pain at the pay window, and the casualties inherent in the cost-certainty cap world.

ETC.

Carle took a different path

Anchorage-born David Carle, Jim Montgomery’s successor as head coach at the University of Denver, will be the bench boss for Team USA at the next World Junior Championship, beginning Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Older brother Matt Carle, the Hobey Baker winner in his final season (2005-06) on the Denver blue line, played 10-plus seasons in the NHL, including two trips to the Cup Final (2010 with Philadelphia, 2015 with Tampa Bay).

Alex Carle, the youngest of the trio, wrapped a four-year career on the Merrimack blue line in 2019.

David, who took over for Montgomery at Denver in the summer of ‘18, has steered the Pioneers to 116 wins in his five seasons as coach. He was tracking in Matt’s path to the pros, and starrring at Shattuck St. Mary’s School, until being diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a potentially fatal thickening of heart muscle.

He then enrolled at Denver in the fall of ‘08, and immediately embarked on his career path by becoming a student assistant coach his freshman year.

Wild await reinforcements

The Wild, with a playoff berth secured in the West, hoped to have star forward Kirill Kaprizov back in the lineup Saturday for the first time since he was injured March 8 vs. Winnipeg. Kaprizov was on pace for 90-plus points, following his 108 last season.

Ex-Maine Black Bear Gustav Nyquist also could be a playoff boost for the Wild. GM Bill Guerin picked him from Columbus at the trade deadline for a fifth-round draft pick. Nyquist, 33, can still wheel and has skills versatile enough to play up and down the lineup. He was injured (shoulder) in late January, and, like Kaprizov, was eyeing a possible return this weekend.

Guerin wants more giddy-up in the lineup, in part why he wheeled veteran winger Jordan Greenway, ex- of BU, to the Sabres at the deadline. Entering weekend play, only 8 points separated the top six teams in the West, with no matchups determined. In today’s game, speed is always the go-to game plan, no matter the prospective opponent.

Loose pucks

Former Bruin Craig Smith hasn't found his groove in Washington yet. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Craig Smith’s offensive struggles continued after being dished to Washington as part of the Dmitry Orlov-Garnet Hathaway acquisitions. He was 1-0–1 in his last 14 games as he entered the weekend with the DNQ Capitals. He’ll hit the UFA market in July, and given his age (34 in September) and lackluster numbers, won’t see offers anywhere near the three years/$9.3 million he landed with Boston here summer 2020 … Alex Lyon originally was Flyer property, signed as an undrafted free agent after collecting 50 wins in three years in the Yale net. After spending last season in the Hurricanes organization, he signed a one-year deal last summer with the Panthers, promised only $310,000 for his work in the minors. Now on track to be the playoff starter, his total earnings for 2022-23 will be less than $400K … Thursday night marked the third time this season the Bruins have won without playing with a lead (3-9-2 overall in 14 such situations prior to weekend play). In all three games, David Pastrnak provided the winner in OT … A column here the other day noted that Pastrnak, who potted his 57th goal Thursday, has a chance to become only the 23rd NHLer to tally 60 goals in a season. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid became No. 22 recently. Limited space prevented including that Paul Coffey set the mark for defensemen when he scored 48 with the 1985-86 powerhouse Oilers. Bobby Orr held the previous mark, 46, set here in 1974-75 … If the Bruins face the Panthers, keep an eye on defenseman Brandon Montour, who has emerged as Florida’s No. 1 offensive force (15-56–71) on the blue line. Just another guy prior to GM Bill Zito filching him from Buffalo at the ‘21 deadline for a third-rounder, Montour has thrived, fed increased ice time by coach Paul Maurice and often being point option No. 1 on the power play. The former UMass short-timer (2014-15 season), originally a Ducks draft pick, nearly has doubled his previous career high. As of Friday morning, he was tied for fourth in points among all NHL blue liners, along with Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey and the Rangers’ Adam Fox, the latter of whom was the Norris Trophy winner in ‘21 … Leaguewide, scoring this season has ticked up to nearly 6.4 goals per game, its best highest level in nearly 30 years (6.48 in ‘93-94). Yes, “best” is subjective. But as noted by your faithful puck chronicler for years, ad nauseam, fans pay those high ticket prices to see the red light go on, which is the other side of the equation to why players like say Pastrnak coin big dough for, wait for it … turning on the red light. Thank Gordie Howe in heaven the dead puck era appears to be over … Why am I filled with this sense of dread, after seeing the gaudy light show at Fenway staged to celebrate home runs, that NHL rinks soon will adopt identical space laser light extravaganzas to recognize hat tricks or a 50th goal or 1,000th point? The combination of lights and music over at the lyric little bandbox of a ballpark gives the 111-year-old joint the feel of a Vegas casino when someone’s rung up a slot machine for a cool million. Rinks already are annoyingly saturated with excess noise in the spirit of “game experience.” Please, can we leave the lights alone, or even dim them between periods for an 18-minute shelter from the sensorial storm?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.