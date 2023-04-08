Tigers put Austin Meadows on injured list to address mental health issues

DETROIT — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday.

Meadows missed most of last season because of anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with two runs batted in.

Tigers general manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team’s home game against Boston, indicating that Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his issues. Meadows had been in the Tigers’ lineup before being scratched approximately a half-hour before game time.