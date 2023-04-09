Molly Shannon reprises Sally O’Malley, Jeannie Darcy characters on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On April 8, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by SNL alum, actress, and comedian Molly Shannon. The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, were the musical guest for the night.
In the cold open, Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) likens himself to Jesus in the wake of his indictment as he interrupts a reenactment of the Last Supper.
Shannon, who returned to host “SNL” for the second time, talked about her new book and lessons learned from her father in a musical opening monologue
An expert valet (Andrew Dismukes) offers lessons.
Jeannie Darcy (Shannon) returns in a Netflix comedy special.
Colleagues throw a baby shower for a coworker.
Molly Shannon discovers a video game about her life.
Sally O’Malley (Shannon) shows off her kicks and stretches as the Jonas Brothers’ new choreographer.
A look behind the scenes of an ad for a medication for women over 40.
A new relaxation app soothes liberals stressed out by the case against Donald Trump.
A playwright uses her dating life as inspiration for a show.
The villain from “Aladdin,” Jafar (Bowen Yang), discusses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s attacks on Disney.
LSU basketball star Angel Reese (Punkie Johnson) comments on her White House invitation on Weekend Update.
A coworker who is very busy (Heidi Gardner) doing seemingly nothing chats with Colin Jost.
The Jonas Brothers sang “Waffle House” and “Walls.”