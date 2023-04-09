Molly Shannon reprises Sally O’Malley, Jeannie Darcy characters on ‘Saturday Night Live’

On April 8, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by SNL alum, actress, and comedian Molly Shannon. The Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, were the musical guest for the night.

Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

In the cold open, Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) likens himself to Jesus in the wake of his indictment as he interrupts a reenactment of the Last Supper.