Mass. is banking on CHIPS money, though big projects have been slow to materialize

The race is on for federal funds to help shore up these dreams. Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last summer to spur domestic semiconductor research and manufacturing, and grow an industry that seemingly gets more vital by the day. Chip makers are responding to the call with dozens of projects, big and small.

Texas Instruments wants to plow up to $30 billion into new chip factories in its home state. Intel is eying a $20 billion investment for two semiconductor fabrication plants in Arizona. And in upstate New York, Micron plans a massive new fab campus, starting with $20 billion in spending just in the first phase.

But not in Massachusetts. At least not yet. In fact, of the 50-plus manufacturing projects tracked by the Semiconductor Industry Association since the CHIPS bill was introduced three years ago, only one can be found anywhere in New England, in Wilton, Conn.

So what gives? Are Massachusetts policymakers chasing the chip money now flowing out of Washington, or is the state at risk of falling behind in the dash for dollars? The answer to both questions could be “yes.”

Let’s start with the good news. Governor Maura Healey and her economic development secretary, Yvonne Hao, made CHIPS money a top priority. They pressed the Legislature in the past few months to authorize up to $200 million in bonds to make Massachusetts applications more competitive by providing potential matching funds for federal assistance. The Senate leadership agreed to the $200 million, while the House preferred $50 million. In the end, the two sides split the difference, and authorized $125 million in borrowing for CHIPS efforts.

To kick things off, Healey pledged $40 million of that money to the quasi-public Massachusetts Technology Collaborative-led application for the Department of Defense’s “Microelectronics Commons” program. The funds could go to research, workforce training, and moving technical advances from startups into chip-manufacturing fabs. This new program represents the first tranche of CHIPS funds to be made available, and it’s a relatively small fraction of the nearly $53 billion bounty — $1.6 billion in total over five years.

Commerce Secretary, and former Rhode Island governor, Gina Raimondo, spoke with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at an event to mark construction of a new semiconductor plant in Durham, N.C. last month. The Commerce Department is set to award $39 billion to help build and modernize chip fabrication plants across the US. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty

MassTech leads a regional effort that began two years ago to position Massachusetts for CHIPS money and now spans eight Northeast states and includes dozens of chip-industry companies, defense contractors, and educational institutions. The hope with its first application is to secure as much as $400 million from the Defense Department to help research and develop various semiconductor technologies in the Northeast.

The big money, though, sits with the Department of Commerce: $39 billion for grants, loans, and loan guarantees to spur construction, expansion, or modernization of semiconductor plants. It’s not clear yet if any Massachusetts companies will compete for that money, which is intended in particular to accelerate projects that were already under consideration. (Commerce also has $11 billion for R&D to share, thanks to CHIPS.)

The first round with Commerce just began, and it’s geared for the big chipmakers — the Intels, Microns, and the like with ambitious construction projects that will each eventually support hundreds if not thousands of jobs.

Those huge fab projects, Hao said, don’t play to our strengths. The opportunities require cheap land, labor, and electricity; Massachusetts is known for the opposite. (California, another high-cost state with a huge tech base, only has one big project on the SIA list so far.)

We’re better off doubling down “on the places where we have the right to win,” Hao added.

She’s hopeful that proposals will emerge as Commerce opens the purse strings later this spring for expansions at semiconductor equipment makers and suppliers, of which there are a number in Massachusetts. One reason for her optimism: Healey’s new point person charged with coordinating efforts to chase federal funds is Quentin Palfrey, who has previously held a top lawyer job in the Commerce Department.

Analog Devices is one of several Massachusetts companies that are hoping to grow in the semiconductor industry as the CHIPS Act boosts federal investment. Steven Senne/Associated Press

While the SIA reports no industry construction plans in Massachusetts, a few Massachusetts-based companies are expanding elsewhere. Analog Devices, for example, wants to spend $1 billion to double its production capacity in Beaverton, Ore., which the SIA says could mean another 280 new jobs for the Wilmington-based chip company. And Entegris, a Billerica-based supplier of products and materials, recently cited CHIPS as one reason it’s building a $600 million plant in Colorado, where up to 600 people might work.

Analog Devices wants to expand its operations in Chelmsford, where it employs 400 people working on semiconductor components and modules for the defense sector. Hao and Palfrey recently visited Chelmsford to learn more, though spokeswoman Ferda Millan said Analog Devices executives are still evaluating the scope of the expansion and the investments required.

Mike Tamasi, chief executive of the AccuRounds machine shop in Avon, remains confident that CHIPS money will flow to Massachusetts. Tamasi co-chairs the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative group that spearheaded the state’s CHIPS effort in 2021. He remains bullish on the chip industry here in part because of the reasons that motivated Congress to pass CHIPS and Science in the first place: the supply chain woes and geopolitical risks that plagued a variety of industries during the COVID-19 pandemic that rely on chips made in overseas factories, mainly in Asia. Bringing back some of that work has become a matter of national security. With only 12 percent of the world’s chips manufactured in the US today, Tamasi said, there’s plenty of room to rebuild the domestic industry.

Gone are the days when minicomputer companies ruled Boston’s western suburbs — a heady time when Digital Equipment Corp. was the state’s largest private employer and Route 128 was hailed as “America’s Technology Highway.”

But the industry’s legacy continues: Massachusetts still has the nation’s sixth largest semiconductor sector, with more than 12,000 jobs, per the SIA’s count. Now, we need to wait and see whether CHIPS will provide a significant boost to that number, or if Massachusetts gets left behind as less expensive states successfully jockey for their pieces of the pie.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.