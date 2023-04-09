Lisa Ann Walter gets into South Philly’s love for her character in ‘Abbott Elementary’

She explained that — aside from her dedicated fans and fellow comedians — many people don’t know that she is also a stand-up comedian, starting out in 1988 when her first son was a year old. During the height of her days behind the mic, she performed in Boston often, traveling to Amherst and Springfield to do sets before moving to Los Angeles to star in “ Life’s Work ,” Walter said.

Lisa Ann Walter is well-known as lovable housekeeper Chessy in 1998′s “ The Parent Trap ” remake though, more recently, audiences recognize her as the fierce second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti in ABC’s award-winning mockumentary series “ Abbott Elementary .”

After what she estimated is 20 years since her last tour, Walter will stop at Laugh Boston on April 10.

Walter hopped on a Zoom call with the Globe — before her hair and makeup team arrived at her house to prep her for the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30 — to discuss Boston, South Philly, and “Abbott Elementary” becoming a new kind of comfort show.

Q. Do you remember the last time you performed in Boston?

A. I played the [Comedy] Connection out of Faneuil Hall. The reason why I picked Boston [as part of my tour] is because I said, “I’ve got four weekends. I’m going to go to some places that I have always loved.” Boston was the first city that I mentioned. I lived on the Cape for a year with my ex-husband — he’s from Worcester, so I always used to love to go up to Boston because they’re the realest people.

Q. Give me a glimpse of the topics you will be discussing at Laugh Boston.

A. We’re talking about real mundane stuff — family and dating and how my twins are a pain in my ass. I get lectured all the live-long day by these young people, who, I noticed, still live at home because I have free food and WiFi. I do talk a little bit about being known as Chessy from “The Parent Trap” and Melissa Schemmenti from “Abbott Elementary” and life advice from those two, which is fun. I get real raw about some of it, talking about sex and women and some of the crap we go through, and I do warn [the audience] upfront that I might ruin their childhood.

Q. Tell me about playing Schemmenti in “Abbott Elementary.” What parts of her character do you identify with?

A. My mother was the public school teacher, but we are Sicilian, so I really get with that. [Schemmenti]’s a truthteller. She says what’s on her mind. It might be a little rough, might be a little edgy, but she speaks truth. That’s definitely me, so buckle up, kids.

Q. How did you master her Philly accent?

A. (Walter shifts into accent) Oh, you mean this one? There are pieces of it that are very similar to where I grew up in Maryland. My parents are both New Yorkers, and I have to work to make sure I’m not edging into New York when I’m doing the character because South Philly is very protective of how they sound and how they act. Quinta [Brunson] tells me whenever she goes home, South Philly has owned me, and they are like, “You gotta make her come out.” She’ll put them on video when they’re talking to me, and it always sounds like a burning insult. She goes, “No, that’s them giving you love.” I’m like all right, I’ll take it. It’s a great community to represent.

Q. What was your favorite moment on set?

A. It could be anything from the pilot. That entire week was magic. It felt so much like a hit from out the gate. I took one look at [Quinta], and I was like, “You are our generation’s Mary Tyler Moore. I dare people not to love you.”

Q. What is it like working with Sheryl Lee Ralph — who plays by-the-books teacher Barbara Howard — your friend on and off screen?

A. We started bonding right from the first time we sat down in our seats in the teachers’ lounge. It’s funny, new directors will come in and be like, “I think Lisa can sit over here,” and everybody in the room will be like, “No, Lisa and Sheryl sit there, unless they’re in a fight, then they’re at opposite tables.” But we started talking about raising kids in LA, being single moms and how hard that is. When you watch the show now, we’re just having a conversation as Lisa and Sheryl. She feels like family at this point.

Q. I saw that your teenage identical twin boys were born on October 11, the same day as the twins in “The Parent Trap.”

A. I think Nancy Meyers put a hex on me.

Q. Do your kids watch “Abbott Elementary”?

A. The older two have watched it. They both love the show. The [twins] are jerks, and they don’t watch anything I do.

My daughter, there were some movies she used to watch when she was growing up to help her fall asleep like “Grease” — by the way, not “The Parent Trap” — but all these movies that made her feel good. People are telling me that’s what they do with “Abbott” now that they’ve watched every episode two or three times. They’ll put it on just to feel good.

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti in a scene from the “Read-A-Thon” episode of “Abbott Elementary.” Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Lisa Ann Walter

