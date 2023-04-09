My ex checked in a year after the breakup

Q. My ex contacted me a year after our breakup. She (a 28-year-old woman) broke up with me last year after a 10-year relationship. She started developing feelings for her male best friend. I (a 27-year-old man) worked on myself during that period and am healed, have healthy friendships, have explored my hobbies, and love making myself and people around me happy. I feel healthy.

She reached out this week to say sorry over e-mail. She said her “best friend” no longer talks to her. She admitted that she spread negative information about me post breakup. Because I have healed so much and wanted to cheer her up, I replied by e-mailing her the good things I experienced in our relationship.

The next day she called crying. She asked to be friends. Later backtracked. The following day I proposed a genuine friendship. She declined but said she will help me with my career or any other way she can. I followed up by asking her a neutral government-related question — about something she has gone through that I have to do now. She didn’t reply with help.

Three days later, she called me crying, saying she wants me back. I got off the phone in about five seconds. But 30 minutes later, I called back to get to a better place with her — to make her feel better — but my number was blocked.

This woman, in the final months of our breakup, told me that she doesn’t respect me. She abandoned me cruelly. I was frustrated with our sex life too. What is the best thing I can do in this situation for me?

I am emotionally stable and want to be in a position to give and help others. She is pinging me, being insincere, and it eats up more of my time.

BACKTRACKING

A. You talk about wanting to make people happy — that pleasing others is a big part of how you maintain your own contentment.

That’s generous, but you should not feel the need to boost people — especially those who’ve wronged you — at your own expense. Your ex asked you to get back together, and it made you uncomfortable. Instead of tending to your own feelings, you called her to make her feel better. I’m not sure that helps either of you.

If her messages are getting in the way of your comfort, block them. You can e-mail her and let her know you’ve set this boundary. If she’s not interested in a friendship, there are no calls to make, no messages to send.

If one e-mail with an explanation leads to more, you can block her there too — or slide her correspondence straight into a folder.

Part of staying healthy is knowing what doesn’t work in your life. This woman is a huge part of your past, but she has nothing to do with the things you love about your world right now. You don’t have to figure out a way to keep her around. You can block, ignore, and move on.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You don’t have to be friends or anything else to this woman. Permission granted to block her and continue to move on with your life.

SURFERROSA





You are not as healed and happy as you present. Work on that. It takes time, more than a year. Stop talking to the ex and stop trying to make others happy before you make yourself happy.

SUNALSORISES





Stay blocked. This woman is an emotional roller coaster who doesn’t know what she wants and doesn’t mind using people to solve her emotional issues. Steer clear. Don’t try to turn her into a friend.

WIZEN





The other thing is that you were stuck with this person from when you were 17 years old until just a year ago. That’s your entire dating LIFE. You have to know that there are good people out there and your choices are not limited to toxic ex or nothing. Start dating, stat!

HIKERGALNH128





If you want a drama-free life, you know what to do: Stop feeding this situation. She obviously triggers things in you, and they’re not good things. Walk away, stay away, the end.

LUPELOVE

