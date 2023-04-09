5-alarm fire engulfs Cambridge church hours after Easter service

Cambridge fire officials said on Twitter at 6:40 p.m. that the fire had risen to five alarms.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the blaze at 311 Broadway just before 5:30 p.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman Upon the firefighters’ arrival, a second alarm was ordered, which was increased to a third and fourth alarm soon after, according to Warnick.

Although the church had held an Easter service hours earlier, according to its website, initial reports said that the structure was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, Warnick said.

Advertisement

Outside the church on Sunday evening, gray smoke poured from the steeple as firefighters doused the building with water from the ground and above, with ladders from at least four trucks pitched high over the property.

Onlookers watched from the sidewalk and the nearby playground at Sennott Park.

Cambridge police were at the scene for traffic control Sunday evening, Warnick said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.