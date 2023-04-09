Boy expected to survive after being shot in Mattapan

At around 8:25 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a person shot near 580 Cummins Hwy. in Mattapan, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesperson. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound. McNulty did not provide the child’s name or age.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are expected to be non-life-threatening, McNulty said. An investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available, he said.

