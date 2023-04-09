Copley Square demonstrators rally for Palestine after Jerusalem violence

“Here in America, most of us don’t carry the burden of living under colonialism,” Kayali said. “Most of us don’t have the burden of choosing how to resist, or how to live, or how to grieve. ... For those of us who don’t live with that daily struggle, whether you’re Palestinian or not, we have a responsibility to remain steadfast in solidarity.”

Lea Kayali, a 24-year-old Harvard Law School student and organizer with the Palestinian Youth Movement, took the steps of Trinity Church and implored the crowd to “shake the conscience of our society.”

More than 100 protesters chanted slogans and waved flags in Copley Square on Sunday afternoon as they demanded Palestinian liberation amid a flare-up of violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces.

The protest comes days after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, using force to remove dozens of Muslim worshippers celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. Violence connected to the conflict in Jerusalem continued Sunday, as Israeli fighter jets attacked Syrian army sites after six rockets were launched toward Israel from Syrian territory, the Associated Press reported. There were no reported casualties.

Kayali said critics of the Palestinian movement ignore the right that Palestinians have to “resist against colonial violence, to defend their livelihoods and to determine their future by any means necessary.”

“What those people are demanding is that the Palestinian people lie down and accept death,” she said.

Howie Rotman, of Dorchester, said it was “ironic” that critics of the Israeli government are sometimes branded as antisemitic. The 74-year-old union member said he was accustomed to fighting against all forms of racism and discrimination — something he said was rooted in his lived experience as a Jewish person.

“I know what [the Israeli government] is doing is fascist,” Rotman said. “Kicking Palestinians out of their homes, displacing people, wiping them out.”

The large group of protesters — which included Arab, Black, and Jewish Americans; college students, toddlers, and retirees — held signs and waved flags, chanting “Free, Free Palestine,” and “Long Live the Intifada,” referring to the conflict against Israel.

In an interview, Kayali said she was encouraged by the diverse turnout for the rally, calling it a “glimpse of our liberation.”

“Seeing people who have no connection to Palestine coming out and chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ taking two hours out of their Sunday on Easter, Passover, or whatever holiday they may be celebrating, to come out here and show their solidarity, it just makes me even more sure that Palestine will be free,” she said.

Tala Alfoqaha, another Harvard Law student who helped organize the rally, said in an interview that Sunday’s crowd showed that public opinion on the Palestinian question has started to shift.

“Progressives in the US are realizing that progressive politics without Palestine is inconsistent and untenable,” she said. “If you oppose militarism and incarceration in the US, you have to extend those politics abroad as well.”

