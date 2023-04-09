Cox pledges more visibility as Boston police commissioner in TV interview

“I’m here to support the men and women [who] do this job to make sure that they’re doing the best work possible,” Cox said on WCVB-TV’s “On The Record” show Sunday morning. “And it’s really not about me, it’s about the organization.”

But Cox, who was sworn in last August, said he wants the focus to remain on the police department itself, he said.

Seven months into his job as Boston police commissioner, Michael Cox said in a Sunday television interview he is working on becoming more visible as leader of the city’s police department.

Cox, who spent about three decades with Boston police, left in 2019 to lead police in Ann Arbor, Mich. He returned to Boston last summer to lead the city’s police department.

In 1995, Cox was a member of the department’s gang unit when he was beaten unconscious by fellow officers who mistook him for a murder suspect. Cox has said he has worked to change policing since that experience.

He has pledged that no one will become “a victim of any kind of unconstitutional policing.”

During the Sunday interview, WCVB political reporter Sharman Sacchetti pressed Cox on the frequency of his appearances in media and with community organizations.

“What is the strategy there? Oftentimes, we’ll see Mayor [Michelle] Wu, but perhaps we want to hear from you as well,” Sacchetti said.

The issue was raised as Boston is working to reduce homicides and shootings in the city by 20 percent over the next three years, according to Wu’s administration.

Sacchetti said community members in the city “do like to see the police commissioner step up, and speak to them.”

Cox said he thinks of his role as “more of a servant leader” and that when he’s out attending community meetings, he does not try to draw attention to himself as commissioner.

“I don’t necessarily know if it’s important for me to be out there like that,” he said. “But the fact is, it is part of my job and I am trying to do more.”

Cox was also asked about a botched training session held April 4 for federal agents at Boston’s Revere Hotel, where officials went to the wrong room and mistakenly detained a hotel guest. Boston police were called to the scene and confirmed it was a training exercise. The FBI has said it was helping the Defense Department “simulate a situation” that its personnel might encounter.

Cox said he did not know what occurred during the training session, but believed it was likely that federal officials notified Boston police about plans for the training at the hotel ahead of time. He said the FBI and the Department of Defense are conducting their own investigations.

“I’m confident that they will get to the bottom line of what occurred,” Cox said.

When asked about preparations for the Boston Marathon next week, Cox said Boston police are working closely with other agencies and communities along the route to ensure safety on race day.

Since the bombing, officials have adjusted their plans to improve safety, and update them each year, according to Cox

“We’re confident that our plan is certainly robust... and we’re going to do all we can to make sure that everyone is safe,” Cox said.





